The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has welcomed Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, into the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), defected to the ADC on Wednesday in Enugu.

Mr Obi, earlier in 2025, declared his intention to contest in Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election.

‘Significant moment’

In a post on his Facebook page Wednesday evening, Atiku, a member of the ADC, said Mr Obi’s defection to the party “marks a significant moment in the history of political coalition” in Nigeria.

“It is my pleasure to welcome him officially, as we look forward to a robust working relationship that will foster a virile opposition, one that will ultimately form a government capable of bringing prosperity and peace to our people,” he said.

The former Nigerian vice-president, who is also seeking the ADC 2027 presidential ticket, described Mr Obi as “my brother and associate.”

He expressed hope that Mr Obi’s defection to the ADC in Enugu State would help inspire others to join the party in the South-east.

“And as the ADC coalition train leaves Enugu, the capital of the South-east region, I hope this inspires other patriots to join the cause with the train headed in their direction,” he said.

Mr Obi’s defection to the ADC is a confirmation that the former governor will seek the party’s presidential ticket for the 2027 election.

The former governor was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election, running under the PDP platform.

Atiku and Mr Obi were the presidential candidates of the PDP and the LP in 2023, respectively, but lost to the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, who is now the president.

Both politicians vigorously but unsuccessfully challenged Mr Tinubu’s victory at various courts in Nigeria, including the country’s Supreme Court.