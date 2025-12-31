In a celebration that truly captured the spirit of the season, Knorr, Nigeria’s leading seasoning brand, spread yuletide cheer and joy across 21 markets and 30 communities spanning ten cities nationwide. Through its annual “Share the Good” campaign, the brand reaffirmed its commitment to flavouring lives while celebrating consumers across Nigeria who have trusted the brand to add flavour to everyday meals.

This year, Knorr took the celebration even further, expanding its reach across multiple cities, deepening community engagement, and putting smiles on faces, food in bellies, and joy in the hearts of thousands.

Across markets and communities in Ibadan, Akure, Lagos, Anambra, Enugu, Owerri, Rivers, Delta, Benin and Abia, Knorr created meaningful moments by entertaining customers with cultural troupes, sharing nutritious food, and gifting raffle tickets to lucky shoppers who won Knorr-branded items like microwaves, umbrellas, fanny packs, gas cookers, and more. The highlight of each market experience was the jollof cook-off, which had the markets cheering with excitement. Two market women were selected at each location to compete in a live jollof cooking competition, and the winners received cooking pot sets and Knorr Wingman Boxes.

Speaking on this year’s “Share the Good”, Damilola Dania, Foods Demand Creation Lead, Unilever Nigeria Plc, said, “At Knorr, we believe the true spirit of the season is found in the connections we create and the happiness we share. This year’s Share the Good campaign showed that in every market, every community, and every smile we encountered. From bustling marketplaces to communities, we sparked moments of happiness. Our 30-community, ten-city celebration reinforced the powerful role food plays in connection, care, and collective celebration — and we are proud to continue sharing the good across Nigeria.”

Year after year, Knorr continues to show up at the heart of Nigeria’s most meaningful moments, from kitchens to celebrations — and 2025 was no exception. The success of this year’s Share for Good campaign once again affirmed Knorr’s belief that food is far more than a seasoning; it is a connector, a comfort, and a catalyst for shared happiness.

By consistently placing people and communities at the centre of its festive outreach, Knorr transformed markets and neighbourhoods into spaces of celebration, collective pride, and genuine appreciation. In doing so, the brand renewed its enduring commitment to tasty, memorable moments and sustaining a tradition of sharing the good — one that continues to resonate long after the festive season has passed.