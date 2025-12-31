The new Vice-Chancellor of Hensard University, Toru-Orua, Professor Sudhakar Kota, has called on students, staff, and stakeholders of the University to continue to embrace excellence, discipline, and renewed commitment to nation-building as the institution enters the New Year.

Professor Kota, in his New Year message, described the season as “one of reflection and renewed purpose, noting that the University stands at a critical stage of growth following the successful pioneering leadership of Professor Dileep Kumar M, whose tenure laid a strong academic and institutional foundation for Hensard University.”

The Vice-Chancellor, who recently assumed office as the second Vice-Chancellor of the University, said he was honoured to lead Hensard University at a time when quality assurance, innovation, and global relevance are increasingly vital in higher education.

A scholar of international repute, Professor Kota has taught in universities across India and the United Arab Emirates and has consulted for multinational organisations and the Swiss Business School. He was the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Skyline University, Kano, from 2018 to 2021.

He holds a PhD in Industrial Production and Productivity from Barkatullah University, Bhopal, India, and is widely known for his expertise in Quality Assurance Delivery in teaching, research, and academic programme evaluation.

According to Professor Kota, Hensard University’s vision, mission, and values align strongly with his professional philosophy. He reaffirmed the University’s commitment to its motto, “Qui Servit Homo, Servit Deo”—He who serves man, serves God—and its twelve Core Values, which include integrity, discipline, innovation, excellence, compassion, and service to God and humanity.

“The New Year provides an opportunity to strengthen quality teaching and learning, expand impactful research, deepen international collaborations, and sustain a disciplined and inclusive academic environment where indiscipline and cultism, drug abuse and other social vices are not tolerated,” he said.

Professor Kota also highlighted the University’s unique offerings, known as the Hensard Advantage, which include dual certifications, global academic partnerships, student exchange programmes, mentorship by national and international leaders, centres of excellence, entrepreneurship exposure, and start-up support for graduates.

He said the institution remains committed to transforming students into globally competitive graduates, entrepreneurs, and wealth creators equipped with practical skills, industry exposure, and international standards of excellence.

The Vice-Chancellor called on members of the University community to approach the New Year with renewed dedication, hard work, and a shared sense of purpose, assuring that the University would continue to push the frontiers of knowledge and contribute solutions to challenges facing humanity.

Hensard University, licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in July 2022, is the first private university in Bayelsa State.

