The Bayelsa State Government has declared a three-day mourning in honour of its late Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, disclosed this in a statement on Friday afternoon.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Ewhrudjakpo slumped on Thursday afternoon while he was working in his office, and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The deputy governor subsequently died at the FMC where he was rushed to after slumping on Thursday.

‘Demise painful, great loss’

Mrs Koku-Obiyai said in the statement that the Bayelsa State Government was shocked by the “sudden death” of Mr Ewhrudjakpo on Thursday.

“Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, has declared a state mourning for three working days in honour of the late deputy governor beginning from today, Friday, December 12, 2025. All flags are to fly at half-mast,” she said.

The information commissioner said the now late deputy governor was “active and carrying out official duties earlier in the day,” before his sudden death.

“He collapsed while proceeding to a scheduled meeting within his office and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where he was later confirmed dead.

“His demise is not just painful, it is a great loss to the government, people of Bayelsa State and the nation,” she said.

She praised Mr Ewhrudjakpo, 60, saying the late deputy governor was “an accomplished public servant” who served the state with “distinction” as commissioner for works and later represented Bayelsa West District in the upper chamber.

Mrs Koku-Obiyai said Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Diri, has commiserated with the family of the deputy governor as well as community members and indigenes of the South-south state.

“The governor further prays for God’s comfort and strength for the family and the entire state,” she said.