The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, slumped on Thursday afternoon while he was working in his office, and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital.

PREMIUM TIMES spoke with a journalist in Yenagoa who stated that Mr Ewhrudjakpo was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

“The situation was serious at the time he was moved into the ICU, but we can’t say what state he is right now,” said the journalist, who did not want his name mentioned in the report.

“Some people are saying that he has died, but you know we can’t report that until there is an official statement from the state government,” he added.

TV News reported that the deputy governor had died, but the station quickly pulled the story from its website.

The Bayelsa State Government is yet to issue a statement on Mr Ewhrudjakpo’s condition.

Armed security operatives have reportedly cordoned off the hospital where the deputy governor is receiving treatment.