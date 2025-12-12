The All Progressives Congress on Friday formally received the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, into the party, sealing a major political realignment in a state that has been at the centre of prolonged tension and national attention.

The APC delegation, led by the Rivers APC Chairman, Tony Okocha, and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, visited the governor at Government House in Port Harcourt, where a brief but symbolic reception took place.

During the ceremony, Mr Fubara completed the party’s membership form, endorsed other required documents and received his membership slip and card, marking his official entry into the ruling party.

His switch to the APC comes shortly after he resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), where he had built his political career before the crisis that engulfed the state.

Context of the defection

Mr Fubara, who publicly tied his decision to the need to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration, said he opted for the APC to ensure Rivers aligns with the government at the centre.

He emphasised that the move would enable him to fully support the Renewed Hope Agenda and contribute to the state’s stability.

The governor’s defection follows a wave of movement by political actors in the state. Only days before, 16 members of the Rivers House of Assembly, including the speaker, had defected from the PDP to the APC.

Their defection further altered the political configuration of the assembly, which had earlier been divided along loyalty lines during the height of the conflict between the governor and his predecessor.

Long-running dispute with Wike

Rivers State has, for more than a year, witnessed a high-stakes battle for control between Mr Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, m Nyesom Wike, who handpicked the former as his successor in 2023.

Their relationship deteriorated rapidly after disagreements over political structures and appointments. The feud eventually split the state assembly into two camps, 27 lawmakers loyal to Mr Wike and four members backing the governor.

The face-off escalated into a constitutional crisis involving disputed impeachment attempts, parallel sittings and rival leadership claims. The tension prompted street protests, legal battles and widespread concern about governance in the state.

The crisis grew severe enough that Mr Tinubu invoked emergency powers earlier in the year, declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The president suspended the governor, his deputy and all elected officials for six months, citing the breakdown of order and the need to restore stability.

The move generated national controversy. Supporters of the governor condemned the suspension as excessive, while others argued that it was necessary to prevent the conflict from spiralling further.

In June, the president brokered a peace deal between Messrs Fubara and Wike. The agreement, supported by elders and key political stakeholders, cleared the way for the termination of the emergency rule.

Mr Fubara and the assembly members resumed their duties after 18 September, following the president’s declaration lifting the emergency.

However, despite the formal settlement, both camps remained wary of each other, and political watchers interpreted the governor’s eventual defection as a decisive step to secure his position and reduce internal hostilities.

APC reception: Okocha pledges support

Speaking during the reception, the Rivers APC Chairman, Mr Okocha, who is widely regarded as a key ally of the FCT Minister, disclosed that he had been instructed by the APC National Chairman to formally receive the governor into the party.

“I was called by the chairman of our great party and given the mandate to visit you and make a presentation of our membership card to you as a prelude to your official public reception,” he said. “Let me take this time out to congratulate you on your decision to join the All Progressives Congress.”

Mr Okocha said he was pleased that the governor chose to join forces with the APC under the leadership of President Tinubu. He assured Mr Fubara that the party in Rivers would give him all necessary backing, describing their renewed political relationship as an opportunity to rebuild cooperation and restore harmony.

“As your servant, the Chairman of the party in the state, I want to say to you that we welcome you with our whole heart and assure you with due respect that we will be at your beck and call,” he said.

‘I will strengthen APC in Rivers’ — Fubara

In his response, Mr Fubara emphasised that his decision to join the APC was driven by the need to stabilise the state and align it with federal priorities. He said Rivers must work closely with the central government to secure development, political peace and progress.

“I took this decision as my return favour, my return favour, my own clearing the bush to ensure that his reelection come 2027 will be easy and smooth in this state.”

The governor pledged to consolidate the APC’s position in the state, insisting that it is now his responsibility to strengthen the party’s structures and support its leadership.

He added that the next task was to advance President Tinubu’s agenda in the state and engage stakeholders to ensure a peaceful political climate.