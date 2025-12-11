The Ogun State High Court in Ijebu Ode has nullified the removal of Wale Adedayo as the chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state.

Judge Catherine Ogunsanya, in her judgement delivered on Tuesday, awarded N30 million in general damages to Mr Adedayo after finding that the process leading to his removal was “illegal, null and void.”

The judgment, delivered in suit number HCJ/53/2025, represents a significant vindication for Mr Adedayo, who had challenged his suspension and subsequent removal.

Mr Adedayo was controversially removed in September 2023 after accusing Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting statutory federal allocations of the 20 LGAs in the state.

He was removed by a motion supported by seven out of the 11 councillors of the council.

Ms Ogunsanya ruled on Monday that the steps taken towards the removal of Mr Adedayo were indeed illegal, null and void.

However, the court noted that since the claimant’s tenure had already lapsed, he could not be restored to his office.

The court also could not make an order for the payment of outstanding salaries, as Mr Adedayo failed to include a claim for them since his suspension.

A key outcome of the ruling is the award of substantial monetary compensation to Mr Adedayo.

Recognising the illegality of the process and the impact on the former chairman, the court granted Wale Adedayo N30 million in general damages.

The judge however cleared Governor Abiodun of complicity in or orchestrating the illegal process.

He upheld the argument that the local government and its legislative council are distinct legal entities, separate from the governor. Consequently, the Governor could not be held responsible for the actions or inactions of the council.

The court found no convincing evidence to establish a link between the governor and a petition the claimant (Mr Adedayo) alleged was written by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to the Commissioner of Police.

The judge agreed with the governor’s lawyer, Adekunle Manual (Assistant Director, Civil Litigations), that there was no proof the petition was motivated by alleged political differences with the Governor.

The court also noted that under the Local Government Law of Ogun State, the governor’s power was limited to suspending the chairman for a maximum of three months—a step Governor Abiodun never took.

The Punch newspaper quoted Mr Adedayo as hailing the judgement.

“This is a good development, it is a victory for our growing democracy.

“And our thanks are to God who made this possible. He knows we went there to serve the people honestly and has refused to disgrace us, to God be all the glory.”