The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that two persons lost their lives in a multiple accident involving 11 vehicles along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on Wednesday.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Enugu State Command, Franklin Agbakoba, confirmed the incident to reporters in Enugu shortly after rescue operations by its personnel.

Mr Agbakoba said that nine males were injured in the accident, which involved 30 people, comprising 26 males and four females.

He said that the accident happened at about 11:45 a.m. within the Port Harcourt-bound axis of the expressway and precisely within the New Garki axis of the road in Enugu State.

The sector commander said that the accident involved four trucks, two trailers, one sienna, one tipper, one Hiace bus, one Mini-Bus and one SUV.

According to him, within 10 minutes of the unfortunate incident, officials of the FRSC Ozalla Unit Command stationed along the road began the rescue operations.

“The injured victims were taken to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu and the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ozalla by the FRSC Zebra 32 Ambulance team stationed along the expressway.

“Also, the obstructions were cleared by the FRSC, and the Enugu State Traffic Management Authority towed the trucks.

“The FRSC Unit Commander, Ozalla, the Divisional Police Officer, Ozalla and military personnel coordinated the rescue operation,” he said.

READ ALSO: Man killed in Abuja road accident

The sector commander stated that speed, route violations, and loss of control were among the causes of the accident.

There have been other fatal road accidents on Nigerian highways in recent times.

At least 12 people were killed in September in a road accident along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway, Imo State.

n Nigerian highways in recent times.

Six people died in a collision between a truck and a bus at Nawfia axis, near Enugu-Agidi Junction, along the Awka–Onitsha Expressway, Anambra State, on Friday night.

At least 12 people were killed in September in a road accident along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway, Imo State.

On 22 November, five people were killed along the Lapai–Suleja Road in Niger State in an accident involving a truck and a passenger vehicle. Thirty-four passengers were injured in the accident.

On 18 October 18, at least six people were killed in a road accident near the Nkalagu Flyover, along the Nkalagu–Enugu Expressway, Ebonyi State, when a co

On 18 October 18, at least six people were killed in a road accident near the Nkalagu Flyover, along the Nkalagu–Enugu Expressway, Ebonyi State, when a commercial bus collided with a tipper truck.

mmercial bus collided with a tipper truck.

(NAN)