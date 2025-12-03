At the 2025 National Health Dialogue in Abuja, the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Committee on Health, Moses Essien, outlined the state government’s plans to strengthen its healthcare system through increased funding, infrastructure upgrades and expanded workforce recruitment.

Mr Essien spoke during the session on “2026 health financing priorities”, where state officials presented reform plans and budget trajectories for the coming fiscal year.

The dialogue was hosted by PREMIUM TIMES and the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

Mr Essien noted that while Nigeria allocates about 5.7 per cent of its national budget to health, far below the 15 per cent Abuja Declaration target, Akwa Ibom has consistently allocated between 11 and 11.6 per cent in recent years.

He explained that the state is increasing its financial commitment to the health sector and broadening the reach of essential health services across local government areas.

These steps, he noted, are aimed at strengthening service delivery and ensuring that healthcare is more accessible to communities throughout the state.

According to him, these measures, combined with legislative oversight visits and the state’s declared health emergency, reflects a serious effort to close healthcare gaps and strengthen the system.

Secondary, primary healthcare facilities upgrade

Mr Essien said Akwa Ibom currently hosts over 400 private healthcare centres and more than 42 secondary health facilities, forming one of the largest mixed public–private health networks in the South-south.

To strengthen service quality, he said the state has set a one-year emergency timeline to upgrade key health infrastructure.

The planned improvements include upgrading over 400 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC), and 14 secondary health facilities, with plans to upgrade eight secondary facilities and at least 25 PHCs by January 2025, alongside the establishment of model private health centres across all 31 LGAs to enhance service delivery and facility.

“Planned improvements include the modernisation of at least eight secondary health facilities between November and January, as well as the upgrade of 25 PHCs with new medical equipment and improved infrastructure,” he said.

State of emergency

Akwa Ibom’s commitments come amid a flurry of state activity including a declared state of emergency in the health sector, large supplementary budgets and a targeted recruitment push that together aim to accelerate facility upgrades and expand service coverage.

Governor Umo Eno declared a one-year health emergency to fast-track upgrades, while the State Executive Council approved a N695 billion supplementary budget, bringing the total budget size for 2025 to N1.65 trillion, the highest in the state’s history.



Mr Eno also approved the recruitment of an additional 1,000 health workers, bringing the total to 2,000.

“Key directives under this emergency regime include further upgrade of medical facilities across the state, reopening of the recruitment portal, and engagement of 2,000 healthcare workers, with the Voters Identification Number requirement waived for applicants,” Mr Eno said.

“Council further directed the upgrading of health training institutions, enrollment and training of health professionals, as well as the engagement of retired but willing medical personnel on a contract basis.”

Addressing workforce gaps

Mr Essien highlighted efforts to address manpower gaps, including the recruitment of 3,000 health workers (an initial 1,000 plus an additional 2,000), as well as rehiring retired nurses and doctors from 2015 onwards.

Under the health emergency plan, he noted that the state has enabled expanded recruitment, with 3,000 personnel including some retirees engaged to bolster the workforce.

“Overall, the state aims to ensure that its network of secondary and primary facilities becomes more modern, efficient, and well-equipped to meet citizens’ needs,” Mr Essien said.

He further said the government’s approach emphasises strengthening both secondary and primary health facilities, improving staffing in critical service points, and sustaining close collaboration between the executive and the legislature to ensure accountability.

He noted that the health emergency declaration has allowed reforms to move faster, particularly in facility renovation, personnel deployment and equipment procurement.

About the National Health Dialogue

The 2025 National Health Dialogue, supported by the Gates Foundation, was themed “Evidence, Innovation, and Financing for a Healthier Nigeria.”

Speakers included the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, and heads of key national institutions such as the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

Abia, Kaduna, Katsina, and Jigawa are among the states that presented their priority areas and financing commitments for the 2026 fiscal year.