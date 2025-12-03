Two tightly contested fixtures produced narrow but significant victories on Wednesday as some key rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League matches were decided in Ibadan and Port Harcourt.

Shooting Stars claimed South West derby honours over Remo Stars in Ibadan, while Rivers United scored at the death to overcome Kano Pillars in Port Harcourt. The results led to subtle yet essential shifts in the standings, particularly in the top half of the table.

Shooting Stars delivered a composed performance at the Lekan Salami Stadium, securing a 1-0 victory in the rescheduled Matchday 13 derby.

The encounter, always rich in rivalry and intensity, was settled by Ismail Ayodele’s smart 35th-minute finish—his second goal in as many matches.

The hosts controlled the rhythm for most of the afternoon, pressing with purpose and maintaining structural discipline, especially in midfield. Remo Stars attempted to respond in the second half, relying on their trademark quick transitions, but the Ibadan side managed proceedings effectively, limiting clear chances.

The victory lifts Shooting Stars to fifth place on the log with 23 points. They are level with Niger Tornadoes and Abia Warriors, but remain ahead on goal difference. Remo Stars remain in the lower half of the table, occupying thirteenth place with 19 points after 15 games, and now face renewed pressure to revive their momentum in the coming weeks.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United left it until almost the last kick to overcome a stubborn Kano Pillars side. The match, played at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, appeared destined to end goalless until Boluwaji Shomade struck in the 90th minute, rewarding Rivers’ sustained pressure.

The hosts dominated possession and created the better chances, but Kano Pillars defended in numbers and looked determined to grind out a point. Their resistance, however, broke at the decisive moment.

The win pushes Rivers United to 26 points from 13 matches, solidifying their position in third place and keeping them firmly in touch with Ikorodu City and Nasarawa United, who sit jointly at the top with 27 points each.

With two games in hand on both sides, Rivers United remain well placed to challenge for the summit as the season unfolds. Kano Pillars, on the other hand, remain at the foot of the table with nine points, a position further affected by their earlier three-point deduction.

Wednesday’s action tightened the race at the top and added fresh narrative to the battles across the league.