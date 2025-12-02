The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday announced Abdullahi Yahaya (APC, Kebbi North) as the new Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

Mr Akpabio also named Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun West) as the vice chairperson of the committee.

The senate president announced the committee composition during plenary, barely seven days after he removed Umar Buba, the senator for Bauchi South, as chairperson of the committee for failing to carry out adequate oversight duties amid rising insecurity across the country.

Mr Akpabio also removed Godiya Akwashiki, the Nasarawa North senator, as chairperson of the Committee on Air Force for the same reason.

Mr Yahaya previously served as Senate Leader in the 9th Assembly under former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan. He defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following a political crisis in Kebbi State at the time, but returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in May alongside two other senators from his state after meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Olamilekan, on the other hand, is the current chairperson of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and serves on several ad hoc committees.

Other committee changes

Mr Akpabio also announced Osita Ngwu, the senator representing Enugu East, as the acting chairperson of the Senate Committee on Air Force.

Mr Buba, who was recently removed as chairman of the National Security and Intelligence Committee, has now been appointed chairperson of the Senate Committee on Livestock and Animal Husbandry.

Additionally, Musa Mustapha, the senator for Yobe East, was named chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Identity and Population Commission.

Mr Akpabio said the appointment of the vice chairpersons and members of the committees will be announced on Wednesday.