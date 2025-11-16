Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has distanced himself from a social media supporter who accused President Bola Tinubu of using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to witch-hunt him.

The supporter, identified as Joy Sadiq but popularly known as Real Mamakogi, posted a three-minute video on Facebook alleging that President Tinubu betrayed Mr Bello despite his contributions to the president’s 2023 election victory.

She claimed that rather than rewarding the former governor, the president was harassing him and attempting to manipulate the incumbent Kogi governor, Usman Ododo, against his predecessor.

In the viral video, the woman praised Mr Bello’s efforts during the 2023 presidential campaign and accused the president of being ungrateful, stating that the former governor walked across the state in slippers and in the rain and sun to ensure Mr Tinubu’s victory.

She also alleged that the president was trying to undermine Mr Bello’s political influence in Kogi State.

“This man called Yahaya Bello walked all over the state for you (Tinubu) to win your presidential election 2023. He wore slippers, he wore three-quarters, and he walked around Kogi State to campaign for you to win the 2023 election. Yahaya Bello entered inside the rain, I remember, he entered inside the sun, crossed river for you to win the Kogi state presidential election in 2023.

“Sir, today why are you betraying him? Bola Ahmed Tinubu, why are you denying him today? Don’t be an ungrateful father because we all know how this man works so hard for you to make you happy, but after everything you sent EFCC after him. We know it is you. That one is not enough for you. The only power that is in his hand now in Kogi State, which is the governor, you’re manipulating everywhere to take it up from him. Sir l, we know everything. Do better things so that you’ll see better things.

“You see, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, he has worked so hard for you to win the 2023 election,, and he’s still trying for you to win the 2027 election when you’re there sending people after him, betraying him. Sir, do well so that you’ll see better things. You shared posts with all the former governors in PDP, SDP, and APC, and you gave them posts (political office), but you betrayed Yahaya Bello. You’re still manipulating the small happiness in his hand,” she said in the video.

The video, however, triggered mixed reactions online, with some attacking the president and others questioning the motive behind her claims.

In a statement he personally signed on Sunday, Mr Bello dissociated himself from the woman, stressing that he has no personal relationship with her.

He condemned her statements, noting that she had, on other occasions, attacked prominent Nigerians supposedly on his behalf.

“For clarity and in the public interest, I wish to state in vehement and unmistakable terms that I have no association with this individual beyond the fact that she can sometimes be found within the ranks of those who claim dubious allegiance to our great party, the APC, in Kogi State.

“The said individual, her statements and her activities in this and at least one other instance in which she has attacked prominent Nigerians with whom I have cordial relationships and common interests, purportedly in my support, are thoroughly denounced,” he said.

The former governor maintained that all the claims in the video are inaccurate, misleading and do not in any way reflect the realities known to him.

“The claims she has advanced, particularly those suggesting betrayal, exclusion from government or actions involving political, financial or security authorities, are inaccurate, misleading and not reflective of any reality known to me.

“She does not speak for me, has never represented me, much less any government or entity under my leadership or control and her assertions are made entirely on her own accord,” he added.

Mr Bello reaffirmed his loyalty to President Tinubu and his support for his 2027 re-election bid.

“My relationship with our leader and father, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR remains strong – grounded in respect, understanding and shared commitment to our collective political goals.

“I remain utterly and totally sold-out to the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for a second term in 2027 and reject any attempt to mischaracterise the relationship I enjoy with His Excellency, directly or through needless speculation, by anyone and from any quarter.

“Accordingly, I encourage the public and the media to treat the said Joy Sadiq’s statements as uninformed and unconnected to me, actuated by malice to sour my personal and political partnerships with the dignitaries mentioned and to refrain from giving any weight to such material. For the record, all my approved communications are duly and only released on my official channels and national media platforms when approved by me,” he said.

Yahaya Bello’s corruption case with EFCC

Mr Bello, is currently facing a major corruption case instituted by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency filed a 19-count charge against him, alleging involvement in money laundering, misappropriation of public funds, and fraudulent acquisition of properties.

The EFCC claimed Mr Bello diverted approximately ₦80.2 billion of Kogi State funds while in office, using proxies, some of them relatives, to purchase high-value assets in Nigeria and abroad.

The EFCC tendered several documents in court, including bank statements from the Kogi State Government House account, to support its allegations.

Witnesses called by the agency include banking officials who testified about repeated huge amounts of cash withdrawals and foreign currency transfers allegedly linked to the former governor.

The commission also claimed that Mr Bello engaged in complex financial transactions, including the concealment of billions of naira and a foreign wire transfer of more than $700,000, in violation of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.

Mr Bello, however, has consistently denied all allegations, describing the charges as fabricated and politically motivated.

His supporters and officials in the Kogi State government have accused the EFCC of conducting a “media trial,” arguing that the agency is more focused on public narratives than on following due legal processes. They maintain that no state funds are missing and that the case is an attempt to persecute the former governor for political reasons.