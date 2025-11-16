The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, on Thursday commended Tamrose Limited, a leading indigenous marine logistics and offshore support company, for utilising the loan facility from theNigerian Content Intervention Fund to grow its fleet and expand operations to Angola in Southern Africa and elsewhere on the continent.

Speaking at the Nigerian Content Tower (NCT), Swali, Yenagoa, the Minister expressed happiness that the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) through its US$350 million Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCIF),has been part of the success story of Tamrose.

The company had accessed a US$10 million credit facility from the Fund through the Bank of Industry (BOI), the fund managers, in 2019, and successfully expanded its operating fleet from four patrol vessels in that year to 15 in 2025. It alsocompleted repayment of the entire loan in September 2025.

He said it was a thing of joy to be at the ceremony to “celebrate the success of the partnership between NCDMB and Tamrose,” adding, “I am happy that Tamrose has gone beyond the shores of Nigeria to render logistics services in the oil and gas industry across the continent of Africa.”

The Minister pointed out that the NCI Fund was created for a specific purpose, “to strengthen local capacity not only to service the oil and gas industry in Nigeria but also to service the oil and gas industry globally.” While commending the success of Tamrose as an example for the entire industry, he called on other beneficiaries of the Fund to pay up or face legal action.

He assured indigenous companies in the oil and gas sector that as Chairman of the Governing Council of the NCDMB and Petroleum Resources Minister, the commitment is “to continue to grow this Fund so that companies like Tamrose… wouldcontinue to acquire more capacity and render the services that are needed in the oil and gas industry.”

In his own remarks, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, said the event was to celebrate Tamroseand its success story, and also to show “what Nigeria can become when we place our confidence in indigenous talent, Nigerian ownership, and the capacity of our people.”

He appreciated the leadership and workforce of Tamrose, noting that their professionalism and commitment to excellence would continue to elevate the Nigerian marine logistics subsector.

The Executive Secretary reiterated that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010, was established “to ensure that Nigerians sit at the centre of value creation in our energy industry,” and that NCDMB has translated its mandate into real impact through deliberate frameworks, clear processes, and strong partnerships.

On the NCI Fund, he said the intention is “to provide structured capital to qualified Nigerian companies that demonstrate capacity and are contributors to the Fund,” and that “TamroseLimited stands…as clear evidence that our approach is delivering results.”

The NCDMB boss, represented by the General Manager, Human Capacity Development (HCD), Mr. Esueme Dan Kikile Esq., said the Board remains committed to supporting credible Nigerian enterprises and determined to strengthen its frameworks, deepen transparency, and expand programmes that equip companies to match global competition.”

The strategic direction of the NCDMB, he explained, is to increase Nigerian participation in the gas value chain, strengthen the Board’s role in renewables, expand the blue economy, and to build a strong industrial base that is powered by Nigerian talent, Nigerian capital, and Nigerian innovation.

He announced that on the back of the success of the NCI Fund and the outstanding performance of some beneficiaries, a new product, Nigerian Content Equity Fund (NCEF) would be unveiled at the 2025 edition of the Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum in December. The new Fund is to provide long-term risk capital to support Nigerian companies in high-value and high-impact sectors.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Executive Chairman of Tamrose, Mr. Ambrose Ovbiebo, stated that from a modest beginning with “a very small team of professionals” the company has grown to become “the trusted partner of some of the most respected international and independent oil and gas companies globally.”

He said his company had only four small security vessels in 2019 when its Management approached the NCI Fund and obtained the $10 million credit facility for operational expansion. That singular support, he noted, “has turned to not just be pivotal but a foundational catalyst that has propelled and continues to accelerate both our growth and evolution as a company.”

According to him, since then the company’s operations have grown from four vessels to 15 units, comprising 10 security patrol vessels and five platform supply vessels – all purpose-built and carefully selected to safely deliver efficient and excellent services.

He said the outcome of the facility from the NCDMB “is a celebration of growth and impact, growth from Nigeria to Angola, proudly flying the Nigerian flag; impact in job creation from 50 to 244 staff and counting, impact in human capacity development, with over a hundred cadets trained under TamroseCadetship Training Scheme and qualified for globalemployment; impact in health care accessibility with over 1,500 enrollees.”

The Tamrose boss thanked the company’s valued clients including ExxonMobil, SEPLAT Energy, TotalEnergies, Chevron Nigeria Limited, First E&P, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, and Oriental Energy Resources, for their enduring trust and for the privileged opportunity to serve. Healso expressed deep appreciation to the company’s financial partners – Union Bank, Keystone Bank, Fidelity Bank,Afreximbank, and Bank of Industry.

He thanked the Hon. Minister, whom he described as “an ardent supporter of indigenous capacity building,” for finding time to attend the event, and expressed his sincere appreciation to the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB “for his visionaryleadership and steadfast partnership.”

In a goodwill message, the Divisional Head, Extractive and Natural Resources, of BOI, Mr. Taiye Emagha, described Tamrose as the kind of customer every good bank would want to deal with. According to him, “As a beneficiary of the [NCI] Fund, Tamrose consistently demonstrated exceptional repayment discipline,” and fully repaid the facility in line with the agreed terms, and without any reminder from the bank. He wished the company more successes.

From the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. DayoMobereola, represented by Mr. Jibril Abba, were further commendations for the leadership and team of Tamrose “for exemplifying operational excellence and, most importantly, for sustaining a fully Nigerian-flagged fleet.” He thanked the NCDMB for aiding the company to attain its successes.