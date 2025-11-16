The police said they are investigating a grave desecration and missing corpse incident at Jakusko town of Yobe State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Dungus Abdulkarim, in a statement, said the incident happened on Thursday and was reported by a concerned resident, Wakili Gambo.

The police said Mr Gambo of Jakusko town reported that a grave was discovered open at the Makwalla area cemetery.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of policemen from the Jakusko Division, in collaboration with community leaders, visited the scene and confirmed that the grave had been desecrated and the corpse removed by unknown person(s).

“Investigation is currently ongoing as the Command intensifies checks on other graves within the cemetery”, Mr Abdulkarim said.

Mr Abdulkarim, a superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in Yobe, Emmanuel Ado, “strongly condemned the act, describing it as cannibalistic, diabolical, and a serious violation of human dignity and the sanctity of the dead. He reiterated that anyone found responsible will face the full wrath of the law.

“The Command urges the community to devise better measures to protect cemeteries across the state, cooperate with the Police by providing credible and timely information, and always report suspicious movements in and around burial grounds”, he stated.