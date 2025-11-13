Morris Monye, the director of mobilisation of the Obidient Movement, has announced his resignation from the position.

Obidient Movement is a group of supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, who has now declared his interest in the 2027 election.

Mr Monye, who announced his resignation in a post on his X handle on Thursday, said he had forwarded a copy of his resignation letter to Mr Obi as well as the movement’s National Coordinator, Yunusa Tanko.

“Almost a year down the line, most of our short, medium, and long-term plans have not been met. I won’t be part of optics and no work,” he said.

The former director lamented that, despite his efforts and financial contributions to the cause, the movement’s poor performance in the just-concluded 8 November Anambra Governorship Election has also rendered his position “untenable.”

In the November poll, INEC declared Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance as the winner, with 422,664 votes, while the LP candidate, George Moghalu, came fourth with 10,576 votes.

The LP lost in Mr Obi’s polling unit to the APC despite Mr Obi campaigning for the LP candidate before the election.

‘Why I resigned as director of Obidient Movement’

Mr Monye said he resigned his position because he and his business had suffered constant harassment from “sympathisers and instruments of this government”. He said he had been keeping quiet to avoid discouraging others.

“But it’s taken its toll on me and my family,” he stated.

He claimed that he had spent approximately N40 million from his private account to fund Obidient events, trips, committees, and mobilisation, without receiving any support from the LP national leadership, including Mr Obi.

“No money was given to the Directorate of Mobilisation. There’s no bank account even for the directorate. In fact, Mr Peter Obi has never asked what we are doing in mobilisation. No communication, nothing,” the former director said.

Continuing, he said: “All the current directorates are using their personal funds, and it’s simply not sustainable if we want to see results.

“Not a single kobo was/is assigned to any of them. Mr Obi needs to show more interest in what the movement is doing. Obidients outside don’t see or understand that.

“I spent those personal monies because I believe in the movement as a vehicle for a new Nigeria.”

Mr Monye said although he would continue to lend his support to the Obidient Movement, he would no longer be at the “forefront.”

He further hinted that he could seek any elective office only if Nigeria carries out electoral reform, and urged all “well-meaning Nigerians” to continue the activism against bad governance.

What Peter Obi must do ahead of 2027

Mr Monye advised Mr Obi to engage a large media team and fund the engagement of political consultants who will coordinate polling units for optimal performance.

“You can’t run a campaign simply from general goodwill. This is not 2023. The element of surprise is gone!

“Also no one can be held accountable from ‘general goodwill’. They will work at their own leisure. This has to be a serious business for him,” he said.

“Polling unit agents’ mobilisation is key. That must be happening quickly. The lapse was shown again in the Anambra election.”