The Labour Party (LP) lost in the polling unit of its leader, Peter Obi, in the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

In the result announced at about 3 p.m. at Polling Unit 019, Agulu Ward 11, Anaocha Local Government Area, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, polled 73 votes in the unit to defeat the Labour Party candidate, George Moghalu, who scored 57 votes.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came third with 38 votes in the unit.

Mr Obi, the LP presidential candidate in 2023, cast his ballot earlier in the day at the same polling unit.

He campaigned for his party in the ongoing election in a state where he won over 95 per cent of the votes in 2023.