The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU) to kick-start preparations for the 2026 Hajj.

The signing ceremony, held on Sunday in Jeddah, was witnessed by NAHCON Chairman Abdullahi Usman, a professor; Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Hajj, Abdulfatah Mashat; Ahmed Sule, representing Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Badr Al-Sulami, special adviser to the Saudi Vice Minister of Hajj.

According to Ahmed Mua’zu, media assistant to the NAHCON Chairman, while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the MoU defines the operational framework for Nigeria’s participation in the 2026 Hajj, outlining key agreements on pilgrim slot allocations, service contracts, camp bookings, visa procedures, and welfare standards.

He also said that both parties agreed on firm timelines for operational readiness, 4 January 2026, for camp booking payments and 1 February 2026, for uploading transport and accommodation details via the Nusuk/Masar digital platform.

“Under the agreement, Saudi and Nigerian authorities committed to maintaining high-quality service standards for pilgrims, covering transportation, accommodation, catering, medical support, and safety logistics. The MoU also provides for joint monitoring mechanisms, accountability audits, and dispute resolution frameworks to ensure compliance and service delivery.

This signifies the official participation of Nigeria in the 2026 Hajj.

NAHCON chairman has repeatedly described the signing and other engagement with the Saudi authorities as a “critical milestone” that strengthens Nigeria’s readiness for an improved Hajj operation in 2026.

He reaffirmed NAHCON’s commitment to pilgrim welfare, transparency, and adherence to Saudi guidelines, emphasising that “Nigerian pilgrims will benefit from better-organised logistics, enhanced digital processing, and timely coordination with service providers.”

Preparation in top gear

In the months leading up to the MoU, NAHCON held strategic meetings with Saudi authorities and service providers in Makkah and Madinah.

These engagements focused on camp arrangements, flight scheduling, catering improvements, and integration with Saudi’s digital platforms to streamline registration and monitoring.

The discussions also addressed health and safety measures, including compulsory medical screenings and efficient movement plans for pilgrims.

Saudi officials reiterated their commitment to strict deadlines and non-extension policies, urging all participating countries to comply fully with the operational calendar.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also stressed the importance of using official e-platforms for payments and documentation, warning that only pilgrims with valid Hajj visas can perform the sacred rites.

The 2026 Hajj MoU, officials say, represents a renewed phase of cooperation built on accountability, efficiency, and the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims.