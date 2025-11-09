John Nwosu, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 8 November governorship election in Anambra State, has rejected the poll’s outcome.

Mr Nwosu, in a statement issued after the exercise, described the election as a “ruse and total subversion of the people’s will”.

Mr Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was declared the election winner with 422,664 votes.

Edoba Omoregie, a professor and vice-chancellor of the University of Benin and the Independent National Electoral Commission chief returning officer, who announced the results on Sunday, said Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress was second with 99,445 votes, while Mr Nwosu scored 8,208 votes.

However, Mr Nwosu stated that the people of Anambra had not spoken, alleging that the election was marred by massive vote buying and financial inducements at polling units across the state.

Mr Nwosu said his mission was not at all costs but to redefine governance and build a new Anambra anchored on values and transparency and devoid of corruption.

“In almost every polling unit, voters were openly induced with cash ranging from N3,000 to N20,000, turning the entire process into a marketplace rather than a democratic exercise.

“This is a national embarrassment and a direct assault on the integrity of our democracy; it was a win bought with cash and a loss for democracy.

“True victory is judged not by the outcome but by the integrity of the process.

“An election riddled with corruption, manipulation, and vote trading cannot and will never represent the voice of the people,” he said.

Mr Nwosu said he condemned the failure of relevant institutions to safeguard the sanctity of the ballot as the system failed to uphold fairness and lost the moral right to declare winners.

He stated that the culture of electoral corruption should be brought to an end if Nigeria truly aspires to a prosperous and just society.

According to him, “The conscience of our democracy has been wounded. When votes are bought, the future is sold.

“What we witnessed was not the expression of choice, but the glaring triumph of desperation and greed over the principles of justice and fairness,” he said.

Mr Nwosu expressed gratitude to his party and campaign team members for standing tall in the face of intimidation and inducement, towing the path of honour, truth and conviction over convenience.

Tinubu congratulates Soludo

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State on his re-election, describing it as an affirmation of his visionary leadership and the people’s confidence in his administration.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Mr Tinubu said Mr Soludo’s overwhelming victory at Saturday’s poll marked a significant moment in Anambra’s political history, making him the third governor to secure a second term.

The president also commended the people of Anambra, security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful and successful conduct of the governorship election.

“Professor Soludo’s re-election is a testament to his visionary leadership and the significant progress the state has made under his guidance,” the president said.

He described the Anambra governor as “a leader who has demonstrated that knowledge is power and that academic principles can be effectively applied in public service through accountability, transparency and prudent management.”

Mr Tinubu recalled his visit to Anambra in May, where he inaugurated several projects executed by the Soludo administration, noting that the experience was remarkable and “remains indelible.”

“I commend Governor Soludo for bringing discipline, grace, brilliance, and a fresh perspective to governance in Anambra. Under him, the state is living up to its motto as the Light of the Nation,” Mr Tinubu said.

He urged the governor to be magnanimous in victory and seek cooperation from his opponents in the just-concluded election.

The President assured Mr Soludo of his support and expressed optimism about continued collaboration between the federal government and Anambra.

He noted that the victory of the opposition All Grand Progressives Alliance (APGA) in the election demonstrated the strength of Nigeria’s democracy and the vitality of its political system.

Mr Tinubu also commended the new INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, and his team for conducting a “credible and transparent election”, based on available reports.

‎“I charge the commission to maintain this standard and continue to improve on its performance to further strengthen our electoral system,” he said.

(NAN)