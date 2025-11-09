Politician and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has weighed in on the ongoing marital dispute between actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, the Delta North senator.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the marital crisis, which began several weeks ago, intensified on Saturday after Mr Nwoko accused Regina’s family of introducing her to drugs and sabotaging her recovery process.

In response, the 25-year-old actress fired back at the 64-year-old lawmaker, alleging that he married her when she was just 17.

She further stated that their union was not a legal marriage and urged Mr Nwoko to leave her alone.

Enter Sowore

Reacting to the allegations, Mr Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, calling for Mr Nwoko’s prosecution.

He demanded that Mr Nwoko be held accountable for the actress’s allegations against him.

Mr Sowore wrote: “APC Senator Prince Ned Nwoko must be held accountable for crimes against a minor and abuse of power. The case of APC Senator Prince Ned Nwoko has gone far beyond politics. It now points to serious criminal conduct and gross abuse of power, as revealed by his now-estranged wife, Regina Daniels.

“According to Regina Daniels, Senator Prince Ned Nwoko married her when she was only 17 years old and was legally a minor under UK law, where Nwoko remains a registered legal practitioner. Any sexual activity following that marriage would, under British law, amount to statutory rape.”

Hard drugs

The Ondo-born politician also condemned the allegation that Mr Nwoko introduced Regina to drugs.

He stressed that the alleged introduction of drugs, alongside other accusations, went beyond moral failings, calling them serious criminal offences that warranted thorough investigation and prosecution.

“More disturbing are Regina Daniels’ allegations that Senator Nwoko introduced her to hard drugs while she was still underage and repeatedly forced himself upon her. It is unacceptable for Ned Nwoko to continue parading himself as a lawyer in the United Kingdom while facing these damning allegations.

The Law Society of England and Wales must be alerted, and the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) must begin disciplinary proceedings before the Independent Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) to determine his fitness to practise law in the UK.

“We will not allow Ned Nwoko to continue using the now disgraced Nigeria Police Force, his political influence, or illicit wealth to suppress victims, pervert justice, and trample on human rights in Nigeria or anywhere else in the world. Impunity has an expiry date, and that date is now”, said Mr Sowore.

As of press time, Mr Nwoko hasn’t responded to Regina’s allegations or addressed Mr Sowore’s call for his prosecution over alleged crimes against a minor.