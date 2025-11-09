Seven Super Eagles players have reported to camp in Rabat ahead of Thursday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoff semi-final clash against Gabon.

As of Sunday evening, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, Tolu Arokodare, and Olakunle Olusegun were already in camp as preparations begin in earnest for the decisive encounter.

Team officials confirmed that captain William Troost-Ekong, Benjamin Fredericks, and Chidozie Awaziem are expected to join later tonight, while the remaining players — including Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Maduka Okoye, and Raphael Onyedika — will arrive on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to train twice daily until Wednesday, when Chelle is expected to have a full squad.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said the camp atmosphere at Rive Hotel in Rabat is positive, with early arrivals eager to impress as competition for starting places heats up.

Tight schedule, high stakes

Nigeria will face Gabon on Thursday at the 22,000-capacity Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

The winner will face Cameroon or DR Congo in the final playoff tie for a 2026 FIFA World Cup spot.

Chelle’s 24-man squad blends experience and youth, with captain William Ekong, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, and midfielder Alex Iwobi among the senior figures, while Benjamin Fredericks and Olakunle Olusegun are among the younger blood.

The French-born coach also recalled Maduka Okoye, Chidera Ejuke, and Raphael Onyedika, all missing in action during the last qualifying window.

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, suspended for one match due to accumulated yellow cards, will miss the tie against Gabon.

Buildup

The buildup to the playoffs has been dominated by Nigeria’s protest over the appointment of South African and Beninese officials to handle the match.

The NFF argued that assigning referees from countries within Nigeria’s qualifying group violates the principle of neutrality.

FIFA has yet to issue an official ruling, but sources within the federation say Nigeria remains hopeful that the body will review the decision before kickoff.

The Super Eagles are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Gabon, winning three and drawing two.

Their last competitive encounter ended 2–0 in Nigeria’s favour during the 2005 World Cup qualifiers.