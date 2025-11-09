Team Nigeria’s Rafiatu Lawal clinched three gold medals in the women’s 58kg category at the ongoing 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday to once again display her prowess on the global stage.

Lawal delivered a commanding performance, sweeping all available gold medals in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total categories. She outclassed her rivals with remarkable precision and strength, finishing ahead of Niogora Abdullaeva of Uzbekistan, who took silver, and Noura Essam of Egypt, who claimed bronze.

Lawal reaffirmed her position as one of Africa’s most formidable weightlifters.

Her triumph in Riyadh comes just months after she won three silver medals at the World Weightlifting Championships, a feat that showcased her consistency and relentless drive for excellence.