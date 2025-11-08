The 27th Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) Games opened on Saturday at the University of Jos, signalling the start of a nationwide celebration of sports, talent, and youth unity.

Themed “Unity, Play in Peace,” the event brings together 4,181 athletes from universities across Nigeria to compete in 23 sports disciplines, including athletics, football, basketball, volleyball, swimming, and e-sports.

The opening ceremony, held at the J.T. Useni Stadium, saw a colourful display of cultural performances, marching contingents, and the official lighting of the NUGA torch, setting the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable festival of sports.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth development through sports.

Mr Mutfwang highlighted the state’s investments in upgrading facilities, including the stadium fence, tartan track, and pavilion, while assuring full logistical and security support throughout the Games.

“Sports are a powerful instrument for peace, unity, and youth development. We will do everything possible to make these Games a resounding success,” he said.

He further directed the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development to temporarily relocate to the Games Village to ensure real-time coordination.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, Ishaya Tanko, emphasised the university’s resolve not just to host the Games, but to set new benchmarks and showcase emerging talent.

“We are hosting to win, to celebrate new talent, and to demonstrate the power of sports to unite young people from every corner of Nigeria,” he said.

In addition to the competitions, the Games are expected to stimulate tourism, hospitality, and local businesses across Plateau State. The city of Jos, renowned for its scenic hills, wildlife parks, and vibrant arts scene, is ready to host thousands of visitors and participants.

Student-athletes began arriving on November 6, preparing to camp in the university hostels ahead of the opening, while over 1,000 volunteers, 67 media personnel, and 193 observing athletes from newly registered universities contribute to the organisation of the Games.

The UNIJOS 2025 Games will run until November 16, showcasing not only Nigeria’s sporting prowess but also the unifying spirit of its youth.