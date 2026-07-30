After another productive day that delivered a world record and two more medals, Team Nigeria will return to action on Thursday with some of its biggest athletics stars, led by world record holder Tobi Amusan looking to keep the country’s impressive Commonwealth Games campaign on track.

Nigeria heads into Day Seven as the highest-ranked African nation on the medals table with seven gold, five silver and two bronze medals, following Goodness Nwachukwu’s world record performance in the women’s F42-44/F61-64 discus and Jessica Oji’s silver medal-winning debut in the shot put on Wednesday.

Attention will now shift to the athletics track, where Amusan begins her quest for another Commonwealth Games title in the women’s 100m hurdles. The world record holder is expected to compete in the morning heats before returning later in the day for the final if she progresses.

Nigeria will also have a strong presence in the 400m events.

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Samuel Ogazi and Edidiong Udo will compete in the men’s semi-finals after both impressed in the opening round. Ogazi qualified automatically, while Udo announced himself on the international stage by winning his heat in 45.73 seconds on his senior debut for Nigeria.

In the women’s 400m semi-finals, Patience Okon-George, Esther Elo Joseph and Ella Onojuvwevwo will battle for places in the final. Okon-George and Joseph secured automatic qualification from their heats, while Ella received a direct entry into the semi-finals.

Nigeria’s medal hopes will also rest on Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, who competes in the men’s shot put final after qualifying automatically with a first-round throw of 20.03m.

The sprint programme continues with Udodi Onwuzurike in the men’s 200m semi-finals, while Jennifer Chukwuka Obi and Olayinka Olajide will seek places in the women’s 200m final after advancing from the heats.

Earlier in the day, African champion Chinecherem Nnamdi will contest the men’s javelin qualification, while Jami Schlueter begins his decathlon campaign with the 100m, long jump and shot put events.

In para-athletics, Unyima Uwak will compete in the women’s T47 100m final, while Obiageri Amaechi features in the women’s discus final.

With medal events, semi-finals and qualification rounds spread throughout the day, Thursday promises to be another crucial day for Team Nigeria as the country’s athletes look to build on an already impressive campaign in Glasgow.

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