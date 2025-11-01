The crisis in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened on Saturday as a faction of the party loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, announced the suspension of its National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

The faction is led by Samuel Anyanwu, the embattled national secretary, who was suspended earlier on Saturday by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) after an emergency meeting.

A few hours after his suspension, Mr Anyanwu organised a press briefing where he announced the suspension of Mr Damagum and five other members of the NWC.

Others suspended by the faction were; Debo Ologunagba, the party’s spokesperson, Taofeek Arapaja, deputy national vice chairman (South), Daniel Woyenguikoro, national financial secretary, Sulaiman Kadade, national youth leader, and Setonji Koshoedo, deputy national secretary.

Mr Anyanwu said the party officials were suspended for 30 days and would appear before the disciplinary committee to defend themselves.

He thereafter announced that the party’s National Vice Chairman (North Central), Mohammed Abdulrahman, would immediately assume office as acting national chairman.

Incompetence, financial misconduct and disregard for court order

Mr Anyanwu said the national chairman was suspended due to incompetence, allegations of financial misconduct and disregard for court order.

“Unfortunately, some people may say that the National Secretary, National Organising Secretary who has the responsibility of monitoring everything and the National Legal Adviser, who is responsible for all legal issues, were purportedly suspended.

“On this note, we decided to suspend the National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Ilya Damagum, for incompetence, financial misconduct, and disregard for court judgment. He has been suspended for one month and should face the Disciplinary Committee,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the NWC had suspended Mr Anyanwu as national secretary, alongside the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN); Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha; and National Organising Secretary, Umaru Bature.

Although the party’s spokesperson did not specify the offences committed by the suspended officials, the action is generally believed to be connected to alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension of Mr Anyanwu and others in the faction was announced after a meeting convened earlier by Mr Wike with PDP stakeholders and former governors loyal to him, where he celebrated a court order stopping the party’s planned national convention scheduled for 14 and 15 November.

Despite the ruling, the PDP leadership said it had directed its legal team to immediately appeal the judgment.

Mr Anyanwu was present at the stakeholders’ meeting, which was also attended by former Abia State governor Okezie Ikpeazu, former Benue State governor Samuel Ortom, PDP National Vice Chairman (South-South) Dan Orbih, and the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule.

Mr Ikpeazu read the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, commending the judiciary for restoring legality and confidence in the PDP while reaffirming support for due process in party administration.

The NWC, however, believes Mr Anyanwu, a known ally of Mr Wike, has been undermining the unity of the party, which prompted his suspension alongside three others accused of engaging in anti-party activities.

With these widening divisions, the crisis rocking the opposition party appears set to deepen, even as the PDP prepares to appeal the court ruling.

Officials accused of financial misappropriation

While announcing the suspension, Mr Anyanwu also alleged that the party’s national financial secretary of the party was involved in financial misconduct.

“Secondly, we also suspended the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, for issuing statements without the party’s approval, and the Deputy National Vice Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, has also been suspended.

“The National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyenguikoro, who has been involved in alleged financial misconduct, has also been suspended.

“The National Youth Leader, Sulaiman Kadade, and the Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, have also been suspended for 30 days. All of them will be sent to the Disciplinary Committee to show cause why they should not be expelled.

“Therefore, we are announcing the National Vice Chairman (North Central) to serve as the Acting National Chairman, Mohammed Abdulrahman.”