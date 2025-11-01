The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Friday celebrated the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja halting the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) planned National Convention, describing it as a “victory against impunity” within the party.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court had earlier in the day restrained the PDP from proceeding with its 2025 national convention pending the determination of a suit challenging the legality of certain leadership decisions within the party.

The judge ruled that the convention could not be held until the party complied with all provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, and the PDP Constitution.

The ruling effectively stalled the convention, which was expected to produce new national officers, amid deepening internal divisions and allegations of manipulation in zoning and nomination processes.

Shortly after the verdict, Mr Wike convened a meeting of PDP stakeholders and former governors loyal to him, where he hailed the judgment as a blow against “lawlessness and impunity” in the opposition party.

“We are happy that we have fought impunity, but we are not happy with what is going on,” the minister said. “The essence of opposition is to wrestle power from the ruling party. No opposition party carries on with impunity. We have to put our house together and follow due process.”

He commended the three PDP members who instituted the suit, describing them as “brave enough to challenge illegality in court,” and vowed that no one would be intimidated for standing up for what is right.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, read by former Abia State governor Okezie Ikpeazu, praised the judiciary for “restoring legality and confidence” in the PDP, and reaffirmed support for due process in the management of the party’s affairs.

Among those present were former governors Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ikpeazu (Abia), PDP National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu, National Vice Chairman (South-South) Dan Orbih, and Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule.

Mr Wike’s jubilation over the court’s intervention has deepened suspicion within the PDP about his motives and loyalty.

Although still a member of the party, Mr Wike currently serves in President Bola Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC) government — a position many in the PDP consider a betrayal.

The former Rivers State governor has been accused of leading a faction of renegade PDP leaders working in concert with the ruling APC to weaken the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His close alliance with Mr Tinubu since 2023 and open defiance of the PDP national leadership have further strained relations between him and party loyalists.

Mr Wike, who played a major role in the PDP’s 2023 presidential election crisis as leader of the so-called G5 governors, has repeatedly clashed with the party’s national leadership over control and direction.

His latest move of celebrating a court ruling that effectively paralyses PDP’s national convention is seen by many as part of a calculated effort to keep the party divided and politically diminished before 2027.

While Mr Wike insists his actions are driven by a desire to restore “order and legality” within the PDP, critics argue that his alliance with the APC-led federal government and his public criticism of his own party suggest otherwise.

The case that led to Friday’s ruling was filed by three aggrieved PDP members who challenged recent decisions of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), including the zoning of key offices and the recognition of certain officials.

Justice Omotosho, in his ruling, affirmed Dan Orbih as the authentic National Vice Chairman (South-South) and declared the purported appointment of Emmanuel Ogidi null and void.

He also upheld the expulsion of former South-East National Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa, while stressing that expelled members lack the legal standing to act or litigate on behalf of the party. The court further clarified that all official correspondences with INEC must be jointly signed by the National Chairman and the National Secretary.

The ruling effectively nullified preparatory actions taken by the PDP towards its 2025 convention, pending full compliance with internal procedures and constitutional provisions.

While the judgment has been hailed by Mr Wike and his allies as a triumph of justice and due process, party insiders fear it marks yet another chapter in the sustained internal warfare that has crippled the PDP since its loss of federal power in 2015.

With the FCT Minister’s dual role as a PDP member serving in an APC government, the ruling is likely to intensify debate over whether Mr Wike remains a reformer within the party or an agent of its gradual implosion ahead of 2027.