Nigeria recorded 244 deaths from cholera outbreaks between January and September 2025, according to the latest situation report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The report, published on Friday, indicates that the country recorded 10,353 suspected cases of cholera within the nine-month period, representing a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 2.4 per cent.

Within the last 28 days alone, Nigeria reported 615 new cases and 10 deaths, reflecting a slightly lower CFR of 1.6 per cent, the report added.

“Nigeria’s cholera cases are 10,353; deaths, 244; cases per 100,000 population – five; CFR – 2.4 per cent. Cases in the last 28 days – 615; deaths – 10; CFR – 1.6 per cent,” WHO stated.

Regional comparison

Across Africa, the report revealed that several countries continue to battle recurring cholera outbreaks, with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Angola, and South Sudan recording the highest numbers.

The DRC reported 56,696 cases and 1,713 deaths, with a CFR of 3.0 per cent, while Angola recorded 29,347 cases and 809 deaths (CFR: 2.8 per cent).

In Ethiopia, there were 7,558 cases and 70 deaths (CFR: 0.9 per cent), and Ghana documented 2,662 cases and 14 deaths (CFR: 0.5 per cent).

Mozambique also reported 4,266 cases and 35 deaths, translating to a CFR of 0.8 per cent.

Between 1 January and 28 September 2025, a total of 199,914 cholera cases and 4,481 deaths were recorded across 21 African countries, with the highest caseloads reported from South Sudan (77,388), the DRC (56,696), and Angola (29,347).

Global situation

Globally, WHO said 518,324 cholera cases and 6,508 deaths were reported from 32 countries across five regions during the same period.

The Eastern Mediterranean Region recorded the highest numbers, followed by Africa, South-East Asia, the Americas, and the Western Pacific Region. No cholera cases were reported in the European Region.

In September alone, 45,765 new cases and 601 deaths were recorded across 21 countries, representing a 27 per cent decline in cases and a 37 per cent reduction in deaths compared with August.

However, WHO noted that the 2025 global death toll (as of 28 September) has already surpassed the total for 2024 (6,028 deaths), a year that had itself seen a 50 per cent increase compared with 2023.

Cholera burden in Nigeria

Cholera, an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingesting contaminated food or water, remains a persistent public health challenge in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES in March reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) recorded 886 suspected cholera cases and 14 deaths within the first five weeks of 2025, spanning 27 January to 2 February.

The agency, in a publication on its website, noted that the cases were recorded across 22 states nationwide.

Experts attribute recurring outbreaks to poor sanitation, unsafe drinking water, and seasonal flooding, particularly in densely populated and underserved communities.

Regional trends and response

According to WHO’s regional overview, the African Region recorded 11,698 new cholera cases across 13 countries in the last 28 days, a 26 per cent decrease compared with August.

The highest new caseloads were reported in the DRC (5,005 cases), South Sudan (2,036), and Angola (1,356).

During the same period, 275 deaths were documented, representing a 45 per cent decline, with the majority occurring in the DRC (146), Chad (51), and Angola (28).

On vaccine supply, WHO said the global stockpile of Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) averaged 5.2 million doses in September, surpassing the emergency threshold for the first time in three months.