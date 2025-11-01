The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its legal team to immediately appeal the court ruling halting its planned national convention scheduled for 15 and 16 November.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, shortly after the court order went viral.

“Nevertheless, the PDP as the leading opposition Party in Nigeria committed to the Rule of Law has accordingly directed its lawyers to take immediate action to appeal this judgment in our unwavering determination to uphold, defend and promote multi-party democracy in our country,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, James Omotosho, a judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered the PDP to suspend its planned national convention, for violating the Nigerian Constitution, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, and the PDP Constitution.

The court held that the party failed to conduct valid state congresses before moving to hold a convention to elect its national officers.

It therefore directed the PDP to meet the necessary prerequisites and issue the statutory 21-day notice before proceeding with the convention.

The case was filed by the chairperson of the Imo State chapter of the party, Austin Nwachukwu; his Abia State counterpart, Amah Nnanna; and the party’s Secretary for the South-south zone, Turnah George. These claimants are believed to be loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

However, on 9 October, the Federal High Court in Abuja had refused to grant an interim injunction restraining the party from holding both its NEC meeting and the convention.

Court didn’t stop planned convention

In response to the court ruling, the PDP spokesperson maintained that the court order does not invalidate its plan to hold the convention.

Mr Ologunagba described the judgment as “an assault on Nigeria’s democratic process.”

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is appalled by the judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja, presided over by Honorable Justice Kolawole Omotosho today, describing it as an assault on Nigeria’s democratic process.

He stressed that the ruling does not affect the party’s preparations to elect new national officers, referencing a recent Supreme Court judgment that affirmed the supremacy of political parties in managing their internal affairs.

“However, the PDP states that the judgment of the court does not vitiate its ability to proceed with the processes and activities towards the National Convention to elect new National Officers to pilot the affairs of the Party for the next four years.

“Our Party notes the recent judgement of the Supreme Court which affirms the supremacy of a political party in the management of its internal affairs,” he said.

Mr Ologunagba urged PDP members across the country to remain steadfast and continue preparations for the convention.

“The PDP therefore charges its members, Chapter and Organs to remain steadfast and focused on preparations towards the holding of the National Convention of our Party,” he said.