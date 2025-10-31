The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday said eight out of the 14 pre-qualified associations seeking registration as political parties had successfully completed the upload of their required documents on its portal.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in Abuja.

Mr Olumekun recalled that INEC had, on 11 September, given update on the ongoing process for the registration of political parties.

He said that in furtherance to that, the commission held its regular meeting on Thursday and, among other issues, reviewed the progress made since that announcement.

“Following the briefing held for 14 pre-qualified associations on Tuesday, 17 September, the commission opened its dedicated portal for the upload of required documents from Wednesday, 18 September to Friday, 18 October at midnight.

“As of Saturday, 19 October, eight out of the 14 pre-qualified associations successfully completed the upload of all necessary information and documentation,’’ he said.

Mr Olumekun listed the associations to include: All Democratic Alliance (ADA), Citizens Democratic Alliance (CDA), Abundance Social Party (ASP), African Alliance Party (AAP), Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Green Future Party (GFP), National Democratic Party (NDP) and Peoples Freedom Party (PFP).

According to him, the next step in the registration process is the detailed assessment and verification of the information and documents submitted by each of the associations.

“This stage will ensure conformity with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Electoral Act 2022 and the commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties (2022).

“The commission wishes to reaffirm its commitment to inclusivity, transparency and the deepening of Nigeria’s democratic culture,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had, on 11 September disclosed that only 14 out of the 171 associations seeking registration as political parties met the requirements to proceed to the next stage, while 157 others failed.

NAN also reports that the six associations which failed to meet the deadlines are: African Transformation Party (ATP), Advance Nigeria Congress (ANC), Grassroots Initiative Party (GRIP), Liberation People’s Party (LPP), National Reform Party (NRP) and Patriotic Peoples Alliance (PPA).

(NAN)