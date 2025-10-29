The police in Anambra State have stepped up security operations as the 8 November governorship election approaches.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra, said on Sunday that the police arrested a suspected political thug and notorious cultist in possession of firearms and other incriminating items in Enugu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the operation carried out on 24 October by the operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad, Enugu-Ukwu, was part of efforts to ensure a peaceful and credible governorship election in the state.

He said the police recovered two pump-action guns, two English-made double-barrel guns, three live cartridges, red cloth and regalia bearing cult insignia, three black caps and two red caps with inscriptions associated with Vikings Confraternity.

The police spokesperson said that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Vikings Confraternity and also linked himself to activities involving political thuggery.

After his confession, the suspect led police operatives to their armoury at Omor in the early hours of 26 October, where the exhibits were recovered, the police said.

Mr Ikenga said that further investigations were ongoing to track and apprehend other gang members and associates mentioned by the suspect.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered coordinated security raids on identified flashpoints across the state before the election.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the ongoing collection of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) in Anambra to 2 November to enable eligible voters to collect their cards.

Victoria Eta-Messi, the director of INEC’s Voter Education and Publicity in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Awka.

“The decision was reached at a meeting of the commission held on 27 October, following several appeals from citizens and stakeholders requesting additional time to enable eligible voters to collect their cards,” she said.