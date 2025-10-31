The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accredited 76 media organisations, and 508 personnel for the coverage of the Anambra Governorship Election scheduled for 8 November.

The commission in an update released on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the media organisatons which met the requirements had been duly accredited by the commission to provide comprehensive coverage of the election.

It noted that the distribution of accredited media tags to individuals across various organisations would commence between Monday, 3 November. and Thursday, 6 November from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It added that the distribution will take place at the International Press Centre, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat Complex, Awka, behind CBN, Awka, Anambra State.

INEC reminded all accredited journalists to adhere strictly to the Code of Conduct for Election Coverage.

“Please note that the Commission reserves the right to withdraw or cancel the accreditation of any media organisation whose personnel violate the Code of Conduct or engage in acts inconsistent with the Commission’s guidelines.

“In addition, some accredited media organisations have been granted access to the Collation Centre for the purpose of transparent and comprehensive coverage of the collation of results.

“These organisations are expected to comply with all security and operational protocols as issued by the Commission.

“For further enquiries, please contact the INEC Director, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP),’’ the commission stated.

(NAN)