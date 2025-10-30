Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has formally declared his intention to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Wednesday, Mr Kefas made the declaration during a meeting with APC youth stakeholders at the T.Y. Danjuma House in Asokoro, Abuja.

Rikwense Muri, the Taraba State APC Youth Vanguard’s publicity secretary, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Thursday. When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Josiah Kente, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters and Special Duties, he confirmed the development.

Mr Muri said the governor met with key youth leaders and influencers within the APC to discuss building a united political front for the accelerated transformation of Taraba State through stronger collaboration with the federal government.

“Speaking during the meeting, Governor Kefas said Taraba could no longer afford to remain isolated from the mainstream of national politics,” Muri stated.

“He explained that his decision to realign politically was driven by the higher goal of ensuring greater development, improved security, and increased federal presence in the state.

‘I am guided by the need to put Taraba first,’ the governor was quoted as saying. ‘Our state must take its rightful place in national development, and that can only happen when we work hand in hand with the centre.’”

The APC youth stakeholders commended the governor for his foresight, courage, and readiness to prioritise the collective interest of Tarabans above partisan considerations.

They described his impending move as a “masterstroke” that would reposition the state for progress and prosperity.

Mr Kente, the governor’s political adviser, confirmed the event in Abuja, adding that he had participated in the consultations aimed at ensuring a smooth transition for the governor to the APC.

“The governor is moving to the APC. I am aware of the meeting between the governor and the APC Youth Vanguard; it is part of the ongoing consultations before the final move,” Mr Kente said.

He described the governor’s decision as “a pragmatic and strategic step” that could accelerate Taraba’s development and strengthen its partnership with the Federal Government.

Mr Kefas, a retired Nigerian Army intelligence officer, was elected governor in 2023 on the PDP platform.

Meanwhile, some PDP stakeholders in the state have expressed disappointment over the governor’s decision, describing it as “a setback for internal democracy.”

A senior PDP official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the party would “respect his personal choice but continue to rebuild its structure around loyal members.”