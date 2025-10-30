In every institution, there are individuals who rise above the conventions of their profession — men and women whose discipline, intellect, and character redefine the essence of leadership.

Inspector General of Police Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun stands among such figures. A mentor and leader of men, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence by entrusting strategic responsibilities only to officers of proven merit and integrity.

Within the Nigeria Police Force, few names evoke such steady respect as CP Olohundare Moshood Jimoh — a certified public relations professional recently appointed by IGP Egbetokun as the Commissioner of Police for Lagos State. His journey is not one of privilege or coincidence, but of deliberate ascent through the rigours of service, shaped by integrity, professionalism, reform-mindedness, and a deep respect for human relationships.

Born on 10 August, 1971, in Ilorin, Kwara State, Jimoh grew up in a modest but disciplined household that quietly shaped his values. His father, a military officer, instilled in him a respect for order and duty, while his mother, a trader, taught resilience, patience, and the virtue of hard work. Those early lessons would become the moral compass guiding his life and career.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he deepened his understanding of governance, policy, and human behaviour. During his National Youth Service (1997–1998) at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Abuja, he gained firsthand experience in public administration and national service — an exposure that strengthened his sense of civic responsibility.

In 2000, Jimoh joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police. His formative training at the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano was not merely about law enforcement — it was a baptism into duty, courage, and ethical discipline. From his earliest postings, he stood out for intelligence, composure, and a passion for community-oriented policing. As Divisional Police Officer at the Central Police Station, Abuja, Jimoh earned a reputation for calm leadership and public engagement. His approach favoured dialogue over intimidation, demonstrating that trust, not fear, is the foundation of effective policing.

By 2016, Jimoh had risen to become Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, and in January 2017, he was appointed Force Public Relations Officer — a position he held until 2019. In that role, he became one of the most trusted voices of the Police Force. His briefings were factual, measured, and transparent. A member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Jimoh elevated police communication from mere information dissemination to a tool of public accountability. He introduced strategic innovations such as on-site press parades of criminals in their hideouts, complete with verified details, as a deterrent against crime. Through openness and restraint, he began to rebuild the fragile relationship between the police and the public, showing that communication — handled truthfully — is as powerful as enforcement.

Beyond his communication expertise, Jimoh’s career has demonstrated remarkable administrative and operational range. He has served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Finance and Administration in Oyo State; in the Criminal Investigation Department at the Airport Police Command; and in General Investigation at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Gombe. He later became Commissioner of Police, Eastern Ports Command, Port Harcourt — an assignment demanding strategic coordination, maritime security oversight, and diplomatic engagement with both local and international stakeholders. Each role revealed a professional who blends firmness with tact and procedure with empathy.

Jimoh’s career also reflects a strong international outlook. He participated in the African Union Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan, where he earned commendations for professionalism, courage, and restraint in a conflict zone defined by cultural and humanitarian complexity. He has also pursued professional training across continents — from the Police Mobile Training College in Maiduguri, where he honed tactical skills, to the US Embassy in Abuja, where he trained in counterterrorism and mass destruction response. He also attended the Police Training Institute in Seoul, South Korea, for advanced crime prevention studies, and undertook further courses in China on leadership, social management reform, maritime rescue, anti-hijacking, and smart governance strategy. For Jimoh, training is not a ceremonial routine but a professional necessity. Each engagement added depth to his competence and expanded his vision of what effective policing should mean in a dynamic, technology-driven world.

Those who work under Commissioner Jimoh describe him as firm yet approachable — a leader who demands excellence without arrogance. His leadership style combines discipline with empathy and insists that policing must remain service-driven, not power-driven. He believes that intelligence-led policing, proactive engagement, and ethical conduct are inseparable. “Discipline,” he often says, “is the beginning of public trust.” Under his supervision, officers are reminded that every citizen encounter reflects the institution’s credibility.

Jimoh’s contributions have earned national and international recognition. He received the Presidential Public Relations Personality of the Year award from the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, as well as commendations from peacekeeping authorities in Sudan for distinguished service. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants and the Institute of Corporate Administration, a Certified Management Consultant, and an Associate of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria. These affiliations underscore his commitment to ethical governance and continuous learning.

Now serving as Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Jimoh oversees Nigeria’s most populous and economically strategic command — a jurisdiction of over 22 million residents, teeming with complexity and opportunity. It is a command that demands more than enforcement; it requires foresight, diplomacy, and innovation. Jimoh’s tenure has been marked by a focus on intelligence-driven security, technological integration, and community trust-building. His leadership of Lagos reflects lessons gathered over two decades: that effective policing must combine structure with flexibility, law with empathy, and discipline with dialogue.

Commissioner Olohundare Moshood Jimoh’s career embodies a rare consistency of purpose. From cadet to commissioner, his journey has been defined by honesty, professional courage, and intellectual depth. He represents a generation of officers who view policing not as a symbol of force but as a service to humanity. His steady pursuit of reform — within the system and beyond its walls — continues to redefine the image of the Nigeria Police Force. In him, the country finds a model of what leadership within law enforcement can and should be: intelligent, ethical, and accountable.

For a society that often associates the police with fear and suspicion, Jimoh’s example reminds us that reform begins not in grand speeches but in personal integrity and institutional consistency. His story is a testament to the fact that Nigeria’s policing future can indeed be built — one disciplined, visionary officer at a time.

Shukurat Temitope Ibrahim writes through the email: [email protected]