Environmental activists, civil society groups, and community representatives across the Niger Delta have demanded an urgent review of Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to set a definite deadline for ending gas flaring.

The demand formed part of the resolutions from the Climate Justice Assembly held on Friday in Benin City during the launch of “Yasunize and Ogonize the World for Socio-Ecological Wellbeing.”

The Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) organised the assembly.

The stakeholders described the current provisions as unjust and environmentally destructive.

In a declaration signed by Stanley Egholo, Cadmus Atake-Enade, and Kome Odhomor, the groups said that the PIA has failed the region “by permitting gas flaring and unfairly blaming communities for pipeline protection.”

They called on the National Assembly to amend the law by removing the power to grant gas-flaring permits from regulatory agencies.

They called for legislation that would fix a date for ending gas flaring and allow exceptions only for rare and clearly defined emergencies.

“Gas flaring fines should be equal to the market value of the gas and directed to host community funds,” the statement read.

“Remove community responsibility for protecting oil installations. Remove laws criminalising community protests. Let host communities, not oil companies, control development funds,” the coalition said.

The coalition also demanded a comprehensive audit of the environmental, health, and economic impacts of oil and gas extraction across the Niger Delta.

They referenced the 2011 UNEP Report on Ogoniland, which revealed pollution and environmental degradation.

“The destruction across the entire Niger Delta requires immediate clean-up, restoration of damaged ecosystems, and reparations for 64 years of harm,” they said.

They further called for reforms to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), urging the government to release the commission’s forensic audit report and prosecute offenders.

“Projects must be based on community-approved needs assessments. Prioritise completing abandoned projects over starting new ones,” the resolution added.

Speaking at the event, Nnimmo Bassey, the executive director of HOMEF, said the campaign aligned with global calls for climate justice and community-centred ecological recovery.

“Continuing extraction while promoting cleaning up is total foolishness. The major drivers of the climate crisis are greed and convenience.

“This meeting feeds into frontline communities’ demands ahead of COP30 in Brazil.

“Although we are not expecting much from COP, we must not give up on advocacy and our demands,” Mr Bassey said.

The HOMEF director added that the “Yasunise and Ogonise” social media campaign aims to connect local struggles for environmental justice in Africa with similar movements in Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Other speakers included Osagie Obayuwana, Celestine Akpobari of Miideekor Environmental Development Initiative, and representatives of the Edo Civil Society Coalition and Gelegele community.

Academic perspectives were shared by Ofuani Sokolo of the University of Benin, who spoke on “Gender, Climate Change and Community Mobilisation.”

Messrs Egholo and Atake-Enade of HOMEF discussed “Understanding NDAC Manifesto and NSAC Charters” and “Centering Community Voices for Climate Justice.”

(NAN)