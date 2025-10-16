The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the management of oil spill clean-up funds in the Niger Delta has pledged to ensure transparency, accountability, and justice in the handling of resources meant for environmental restoration in the region.

The Chairperson of the committee, Okpolupm Etteh, gave the assurance during an investigative hearing on Thursday in Abuja.

He explained that the probe seeks to unravel how funds allocated for the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) and related interventions have been utilised.

“The House has mandated this committee to investigate the management of oil spill clean-up funds. Our goal is clear to uncover the truth,” Mr Etteh said. “We will scrutinise project implementation, procurement processes, training programmes, intelligence coordination, and the actual delivery of remediation and restitution to Niger Delta communities.”

According to him, the investigation would also evaluate the performance of regulatory agencies, the transparency of contract awards, and the progress of government-funded remediation projects.

Mr Etteh assured that all committee proceedings would be documented for transparency, noting that witnesses must provide truthful testimonies, original records, and evidence of work done.

He urged relevant agencies, including the HYPREP, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), and the Federal Ministry of Finance, to fully cooperate by submitting all required documents promptly.

The lawmaker also commended civil society organisations, community representatives, and technical partners for their advocacy in the pursuit of environmental justice for the Niger Delta.

He further disclosed that the committee would adopt measures to protect individuals providing sensitive information in good faith.

“Let me be clear, this is not a political theatre or a public show. It is a rigorous, evidence-driven inquiry aimed at restoring accountability, recovering misapplied public funds, addressing institutional failures, and ensuring that real remediation reaches our communities,” Mr Etteh said.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, reiterated the commitment of the legislature to ensure that public funds are properly applied for the collective good.

“Our parliament conducts legislative activities to ensure that public funds are not only spent but are spent efficiently for the good of all Nigerians,” Mr Tajudeen stated, in remarks delivered on his behalf by the Chief Whip, Usman Kumo.

He explained that the probe was not intended to witch-hunt any individual or institution, but to strengthen governance structures and prevent future mismanagement of public resources.

“We appeal to the agencies concerned to appear before this committee with the necessary information and evidence that will help the committee make fair, balanced, and just recommendations,” he said.

“The House will continue to provide legislative oversight to ensure that the objectives of the oil spill clean-up are achieved in a transparent and impactful manner.”

The speaker also charged the committee to carry out its task with diligence, fairness, and professionalism, guided by national interest and the welfare of the Niger Delta people.

He further called for improved synergy between government agencies and community-based organisations to ensure that the clean-up efforts deliver tangible results, including job creation, improved livelihoods, and restoration of the degraded ecosystem.

Genesis of probe

The oil spill clean-up funds under probe were established to finance environmental restoration projects in the Niger Delta, particularly through the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

The initiative, launched in 2016, stemmed from the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report on Ogoniland, which highlighted decades of pollution and environmental degradation caused by oil exploration.

However, years after its inception, the project has been dogged by allegations of mismanagement, poor implementation, and lack of transparency, concerns that have now triggered the National Assembly’s current investigation.