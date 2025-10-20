Presidential media aide Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, accused Aloy Ejimakor, a lawyer to the detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu, of engaging in sub judice conduct by joining the ongoing #FreeNnamdiKanu protest in Abuja.

Mr Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, made the allegation in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“I spotted Aloy Ejimakor, one of Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, among the small group of protesters mobilised in Abuja by Omoyele Sowore. I wonder what Mr Ejimakor was thinking when he decided to join this shambolic protest.

“As a lawyer, he should be aware of the principle of sub judice, particularly regarding the ongoing treason case before the court. The prosecution has concluded its case, and it is now incumbent on Mr Ejimakor and the other lawyers to mount a strong defence for Kanu.

“Rather than focusing on preparing a strong case, Mr Ejimakor has resorted to extra-legal tactics, joining a career anarchist to influence the process. His action raises questions about his adherence to professional ethics. Legal authorities should consider appropriate sanctions for the unethical conduct of the bearded lawyer,” he added.

There were reports that heavy deployment of security personnel on Monday to deter protesters from converging near the Central Business District in Abuja.

The protest was called by human rights activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, to demand Mr Kanu’s release from custody.

Lawyer faults presidency’s remark

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong dismissed Mr Onanuga’s claim, describitng it as “mischievous”.

Mr Effiong argued that no law prohibits a lawyer from joining a peaceful protest on behalf of a client.

“I am not aware of any law or ethical rule in the legal profession that prohibits a legal practitioner or a counsel on record from taking part in a peaceful demonstration to ask or demand for the release of his client.

“Your postulation is borne out of mischief. You cannot dictate to a Nigerian when or for what purpose to protest. The fact that your cowardly regime has unleashed violence on peaceful protesters is what you should be addressing,” he said in a post on X.

Mr Ejimakor announced his arrest by the police on X just at the start of the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest on Monday.

The lawyer said he was arrested alongside Mr Kanu’s brother, Emmanuel Kanu.

As of the time of filing this report at about 6.49 p.m. on Monday, Mr Ejimakor has yet to share any updates after he announced his arrest via a post on X at 7.58 a.m. on Monday.

Earlier, Mr Ejimakor was spotted in a video clip that captured a protest scene where he, Mr Sowore and some other protesters were dispersed by a burst of gunshots and firing of teargas near Nicon Hilton Hotel on Monday.

The #FreeNnamdiKanu protest, intended to be held in Abuja and other parts of the country, sought the release of Mr Kanu, who has been in custody since he was arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria to face terrorism charges over his separatist activities.

Mr Kanu, who was first arrested in 2015 and charged with treasonable felony, champions the indepence of the Igbo-dominated South-east along with some parts of the neighbouring states as a sovereign Biafra state.

He was granted bail in 2017 and subsequently fled Nigeria after soldiers invaded his home in Afara-Ukwu, Abia State, in September 2017.

He was outside Nigeria until he was rearrested in Kenya in June 2017 and brought back to Nigeria to continue facing his trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In the charges pending against Mr Kanu at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the Nigerian government blamed many violent attacks and killings in the South-east region on Mr Kanu’s inciteful campaigns aimed at actualising his secessionist goal.

The prosecution has since closed its case with five witnesses, prompting the trial court to fix Thursday (23 October) for Mr Kanu to open his defence.

Human rights activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, had called on leaders and people of the South-east as well as other well-meaning Nigerians to join the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest to pressure the federal government to free the IPOB leader from what he described as an illegal detention.

Although the protest was intended to be nationwide, it only took a significant hold in Abuja, where Mr Sowore led the demonstration and addressed protesters on Monday.