The Rural Health Initiative for Improved Living (RHIFIL), a non-governmental organisation, has provided free medical care to more than 2,500 residents across communities in Edo and Delta States through a two-day outreach programme.

The medical outreach, held in Benin City and surrounding communities, offered free consultations, treatments, and surgeries to individuals with limited access to healthcare.

The initiative, according to a statement, was delivered by a team of doctors, nurses, and volunteer health workers.

Speaking during the exercise, the President of RHIFIL, Josephine Kpere-Daibo, said the organisation has remained committed to improving healthcare access in rural and underserved areas for over 16 years.

Ms Kpere-Daibo also highlighted the organisation’s ongoing humanitarian work at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) settlement in Ohogua, Benin City, where RHIFIL has built a 30-unit toilet facility, a borehole, and installed a generator to ensure regular water and electricity supply.

“For over 16 years, we’ve reached hard-to-access communities across at least six states, offering free medical services, including surgeries,” she said.

“Every year, we hold multiple outreach programmes in different villages within Edo and Delta State. We make quarterly medical supplies to the IDP hospital and have refurbished the community school to improve living standards at the camp.”

Promoting healthier communities

Ms Kpere-Daibo reaffirmed the organisation’s mission to bridge healthcare gaps and ensure that no one is left behind due to financial or logistical barriers.

“Our goal is to promote healthier communities by making quality medical support accessible to everyone,” she said.

The outreach featured general health check-ups, blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, vaccinations, and the distribution of free medications.

It also included health education sessions aimed at increasing public awareness about preventive healthcare and common diseases.

Ms Kpere-Daibo said RHIFIL plans to sustain its outreach activities and called on volunteers, corporate bodies, and private donors to support the organisation’s mission of providing quality healthcare to the less privileged.