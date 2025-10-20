The police command in Benue State has confirmed the death of Saater Aii of Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area (LGA).

The command’s spokesperson, Udeme Edet, a deputy superintendent of police, made the disclosure in a statement shared with journalists on Monday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Ms Edet said the suspect, before his death, was wanted for the alleged murder of the Tarka LGA Hunters’ Commander, Aondoakaa Yayol, who was killed on 20 June, and his wife, Kashimana Yayol, who was killed on 11 February 2023.

The police spokesperson said both incidents occurred in Wannune, the headquarters of Tarka LGA, while the suspect went into hiding afterwards.

“However, on 18th October 2025, credible intelligence revealed that the suspect had clandestinely returned to Makurdi with plans to carry out further attacks.

“Acting swiftly on this information, a team of detectives was deployed to apprehend him around George Akume Way, Makurdi.

“Upon sighting the operatives, the suspect opened fire on them. The police responded appropriately and succeeded in subduing and arresting him.

“During the encounter, the suspect sustained gunshot injuries and was immediately taken to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) for treatment, where he was later confirmed dead.

“His corpse has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary,” she said.

Ms Edet revealed that the police recovered from him one AK-47 rifle, one locally fabricated shotgun, several 7.62 mm live ammunition cartridges, and seven SIM cards suspected to have been stolen.

The spokesperson stated that the Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari, advised all residents to desist from criminal activities and to promptly report any suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police station or any other security agency within their vicinity.

Ms Edet said the police command remained resolute in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of Benue State.

(NAN)