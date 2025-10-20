Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has inaugurated the Sir Kensington Adebutu Medical Research Centre, College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL).

Speaking at the inauguration on Monday in Lagos, Mr Sanwo-Olu described the project as “an intellectual investment” that depicts true philanthropic donation to human capital development.

He said the centre would serve as a global hub for research in medical and related fields not only for the university, but for Nigeria and beyond.

Commending Mr Adebutu, the donor, for the gesture, Mr Sanwo-Olu urged other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture to leave behind legacies that would outlived them.

“As the name connotes, it is science research centre inside the faculty of medicine in the university. And research is one of the areas we have not really put the needed resources to be able to boost it.

“So, the centre would help both the university, collage and generally everybody of intellectual powers to come forth to a center like this and be able to perform research that is needed not just for today, but for tomorrow and thereafter in medical and related fields.

“It will also help in development of human capacity and competence of artificial intelligence, ensuring that the a centre like this play not just a local role, but a global role in medicine.

“And I believe is an opportunity for researchers to go into the laboratory, do creative things, look for grants and explore ways of developing things that would solve world’s problems especially in medicine, to thereby keep us alive.

“And it is indeed a calling for all us that are wealth endowed to see philanthropy as a way of giving back to the community so that it can outlive you, because the government alone cannot do it all,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Education, Maruf Alausa, said the project fit into the entire nation’s education sector initiative – to enhance innovations that would continually put Nigeria in the global space.

Mr Alausa said the facility would be a multi-dimensional research centre for comprehensive translational and clinical research that will improve the overall health outcomes of Nigeria and the world.

According to him, plans are underway for the setting up of “a National Research Trust Fund” for the provision of accessible fund for research.

“I am happy to announce the underway plans for the establishment of National Research Trust Fund, though I haven’t gotten the full approval from the President but he has given a verbal approval.

“The trust fund aims to unleash billions of naira into our research base where researchers can competitively apply for grants in a way that is sustainable to move their research from bench to market.

“We need to innovate, improve our health and ensure that humanity stay healthy; as you improve that health of a nation, you improve the human capital of that nation,” Mr Alausa said.

The Provost, CMUL, Ademola Oremosu, said that project resuscitated a tradition the college called ” High Table Dinner” of the MESILAG Alumni in 2019, where Mr Adebutu made donation for the project.

Mr Oremosu, a professor, who lauded the donor, said the inauguration of the project marks Adebutu’s 90th birthday.

He said, “The research centre is a promise to our students, researchers and faculty that their ideas will be nurtured, their inquiries supported, and their discoveries empowered.

“It is a space where science meets service, where data meets dignity, and where knowledge becomes healing.”

Speaking, the 90-year-old philanthropist and donor of the facility, Mr Adebutu, said it was only by the Grace of God that he had gone that far.

He reiterated commitment to humanitarian services, saying it was just a way of giving back to the society.

“I wish the facility becomes a source of innovation and human capital development, contributing meaningfully to the health and wellbeing of our communities,” Mr Adebutu said.

(NAN)