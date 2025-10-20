The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has dismissed allegations by its National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, that his signature was forged on official correspondence sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the party’s forthcoming national convention.

At a press conference held on Monday in Abuja, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said Mr Anyanwu personally signed the official letter to the INEC notifying the electoral body of the convention scheduled for 15–16 November in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The controversy began after Mr Anyanwu, who was the PDP governorship candidate in the November 2023 Imo election, alleged that his signature was forged on documents sent to INEC regarding the planned national convention.

As the national secretary, he is required by the law to be a jointly signatory of the party’s letter to the electoral body request it to monitor the convention.

However, the NWC denied the claim, insisting that the documents were duly signed by him in the full view of several prominent party leaders.

Mr Ologunagba explained that Mr Anyanwu signed the letters including the one to INEC just hours before the 102nd meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) held on 25 August.

He listed those present at the time of signing to include Governors Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara). Others present were former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and a former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki.

Mr Ologunagba said during the NEC meeting, Mr Mohammed, who is the Chairperson of the PDP Governors’ Forum, confirmed that all necessary letters, especially the one sent to INEC, had been signed by the National Secretary in accordance with the party’s constitution and due process.

“We are a law and order party; we follow due process. We have presented you with the fact. You can verify,” he said.

Anyanwu petitions IGP

Mr Anyanwu had earlier petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), alleging that his signature on the 25 August letter to the Commission was forged.

In the petition, he reportedly called for an investigation into the “criminal forgery” and demanded that the agencies take urgent steps to identify those behind the alleged act.

The petition reads in part: “My attention has been drawn to an official letter to INEC, dated August 25, 2025, purportedly signed by me.

“Regrettably, the quoted letter was never signed, authorised, or known to me. It is shocking to have a forged or cloned version of my signature on such a document.”

Mr Anyanwu urged the security agencies to “commence immediate investigation and prosecute those involved.”

He further alleged that some PDP officials had “worked in collaboration with elements within INEC” to perpetrate the act.

According to him, if allowed to stand, the forgery would undermine both the integrity of the electoral process and the PDP’s internal democracy.

Leadership rift deepens within PDP

The forgery claim is the latest in a series of internal wranglings within the PDP, particularly between Mr Anyanwu and other members of the NWC.

This controversy also reflects the ongoing rivalry between the camp of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Mr Anyanwu, who was the PDP’s governorship candidate in the 2023 Imo State election, is a close ally of Mr Wike, and has been at odds with some national officers over control of the party’s structures and strategy ahead of future elections.

On 9 September, the Federal High Court, declined to grant an interim injuction seeking to stop the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for this month and the elective national conventions holding in November.

It was filed by by Austine Nwachukwu, chairman of the PDP in Imo State; Amah Nnanna, chairperson the Abia State chapter of the party, and Turnah George, secretary of the PDP South-south zone.

The trio are allies of Mr Wike, a member of the PDP, but serving as minister in the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government.

Also, the PDP Forum of Chairmen has since suspended Messrs Nwachukwu and Nnana from their fold.

Mr Wike has since pledged to back President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027 against his party.

The alleged forgery controversy may be another move by the minister’s camp to stop the Ibadan convention.