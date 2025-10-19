The police in Imo State have arrested and detained three officers filmed openly engaging in alleged cult activities.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The viral video clip

In a video clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the officers were seen chanting and gesticulating in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The now-viral clip also showed the officers shooting in the air and interacting with individuals suspected to be members of Vikings, a notorious cult group.

These officers were also putting on clothes associated with the cult group.

The clip was uploaded on Friday on the X handle of Naija Confra, a group campaigning against cultism in Nigeria.

“These are police officers in Owerri, Imo State, openly disgracing the Nigeria Police Force by engaging in cult activities. They are boldly wearing Vikings (DNKI) berets and caps – an evil cult group responsible for countless deaths across Nigeria and beyond,” Naija Confra wrote on the clip.

The group questioned how the officers could arrest cultists when they are members as well.

“This is why Naija Confra has always opposed cultism within security agencies,” it said.

“It is also why we reject cult-sponsored charity donations to the security agencies — because those institutions are our last hope for safety.”

Arrest, detention

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said in a statement on Friday night that the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, has “ordered investigation into the viral video showing a group of police officers in an unacceptable display of unprofessionalism.”

The police spokesperson, in another statement on Saturday, announced that the officers have now been identified and arrested over the incident.

“The officers have been arrested and are presently in detention while the (Police) Command has commenced a thorough investigation into their alleged involvement in cultism and other related activities.

“Consequently, an orderly room trial has been scheduled to commence on Monday,” Mr Okoye said.

“The outcome of the orderly room trial will be communicated to the public in due course, as the (Police) Command remains committed to upholding professionalism, accountability, and transparency in the discharge of its duties.”

He identified the officers as Obinna Peter, an inspector, Augustine Amaechi and Victor Ejikeme – both corporals.

The spokesperson said the police authorities in Imo have condemned the conduct of the officers which they noted was “highly unprofessional and does not reflect the discipline, ethics, and values of the Nigeria Police Force.”

‘They’re not alone; reform urgently needed’

Naija Confra, in its reaction via an X post on Saturday, acknowledged the response of police authorities in Imo State, but noted there are many other officers involved in cultism.

“This is just one example among many,” the group said.

It called for urgent reform to sanitise Nigeria’s security institutions to stop cultism among security agencies in the country.

“A true reform is urgently needed in the police force and all security institutions across the country, where some personnel openly promote and practice cultism.

“There must be strict reforms in all security agencies, with harsh and decisive consequences for any personnel involved in cultism,” it stated.

“If you want to practice cultism, leave the security service – choose between your cult group or your job.”

Prohibited in Nigeria

Cultism, also known as secret societies, is outlawed in Nigeria.

The laws vary state by state. Imo is among states yet to make its own anti-cultism law.

However, the south-eastern state relies on federal laws that criminalise cultism to prosecute offenders.

Section 62 of the Criminal Code Act, for instance, outlawed participation in or membership of any cult group in Nigeria.

The section prescribes up to three years imprisonment for offenders upon conviction.

Meanwhile, cultism, mixed with the deadly activities of separatist groups in Imo, has complicated the security challenges in the South-eastern state.