The race for supremacy in the Nigeria Premier Football League is heating up, and Matchday 8 promises all the drama that defines a true title race. With all 20 teams in action across the country, the weekend will deliver a potent mix of derbies, unbeaten runs on the line, and desperate fights for momentum.

The spotlight falls on Port Harcourt, Kano, Owerri, Lafia, and Lagos; cities where history, ambition, and rivalry will collide over 90 pulsating minutes. Though the season is still in its early stages, every point already feels heavier, every slip more costly.

Enyimba, Rivers United defend unbeaten status

Two of the league’s most storied powerhouses, Enyimba FC and Rivers United FC, remain the only sides yet to taste defeat this season. Both will be tested in fixtures that could shape their title ambitions.

Enyimba, currently sitting second on the log, travel to Owerri to face Kun Khalifat FC, who return to their refurbished Dan Anyiam Stadium for the first time this season. The People’s Elephant carry fond memories of the ground, having beaten Heartland 3–1 there last term. With superior experience and balance, Stanley Eguma’s men will fancy their chances against a newly promoted side still adjusting to top-flight tempo.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United host Bayelsa United FC in a Niger Delta derby brimming with history and emotion. Under manager Finidi George, Rivers have been unplayable at home, unbeaten in their last 16 league matches at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

With a game in hand, victory would keep them breathing down the neck of the leaders, while Bayelsa, struggling for form, would need something special to leave with a result.

Historic rivalry rekindled in Kano

Few fixtures carry the weight of Kano Pillars versus Shooting Stars: two clubs with rich tradition, passionate fanbases, and a long, storied rivalry.

Pillars, still finding their rhythm, have made their home ground a fortress, grinding out narrow wins over Rangers and Kwara United. On the other side, Nurudeen Aweroro’s Shooting Stars arrive on the back of three straight wins; confident, fluid, and lethal going forward.

This fixture is rarely cagey. Expect intensity, attacking football, and sparks flying under the Kano sun.

Nasarawa United’s fairytale run faces tough test

The biggest surprise of the season so far has been Nasarawa United FC. Mbwas Mangut’s side has stunned everyone with their blend of defensive discipline and attacking precision, sitting top of the table.

But Sunday brings a serious test as they host Enugu Rangers in Lafia. The Solid Miners have won their last five home meetings against the Flying Antelopes, but Rangers have quietly built momentum, unbeaten in their last three.

Striker Godwin Obaje has been at the heart of that resurgence, scoring four goals in those matches. His form could tilt this high-stakes battle either way.

Lagos lights up as Ikorodu City host Insurance

Lagos fans are in for a treat with Sunday night football at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, where Ikorodu City host Bendel Insurance.

Last season, Ikorodu stunned Insurance 3–0 in this fixture with a blistering second-half display. This time, Insurance, under interim coach Baldwin Bazuaye, will be desperate to flip the script after a difficult start. Both sides have managed just one win each this term, turning this into a must-win game for momentum and pride.

Elsewhere around the League

Defending champions Remo Stars FC travel to Katsina to face Katsina United FC as they look to keep their domestic fire burning ahead of their CAF Champions League clash with Mamelodi Sundowns FC. Coach Daniel Ogunmodede is expected to rotate slightly to keep the squad in shape, but the Sky Blue Stars will still push for three points.

In Umuahia, Abia Warriors FC welcome El-Kanemi Warriors FC with an eye on the top three. Warri Wolves FC will try to build on last week’s narrow win against Barau FC when they take on Niger Tornadoes FC.

Barau themselves face a daunting trip to Jos to tackle Plateau United, while Wikki Tourists look to end a four-match winless run when they host Kwara United in Bauchi, as all tours home and away have been unfruitful.

As the table begins to stretch and ambitions sharpen, this weekend could be a defining chapter in the NPFL title race. Unbeaten records will be tested, rivalries will be reignited, and new contenders may rise from the shadows.

This matchday isn’t just another round of fixtures — it’s a statement weekend.

Fixtures

Sunday, 12 October 2025

Katsina United v Remo Stars

Abia Warriors v El-Kanemi Warriors

Rivers United v Bayelsa United

Warri Wolves v Niger Tornadoes

Plateau United v Barau FC

Wikki Tourists v Kwara United

Kano Pillars v 3SC

Kun Khalifat FC v Enyimba

Nasarawa United v Rangers

Ikorodu City v Bendel Insurance