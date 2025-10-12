The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, will lead the country’s delegation to the 2025 World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meetings in Washington, DC, kicking off on Monday.

Mr Cardoso will represent the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who is currently indisposed.

In a statement on Sunday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the delegation will also include the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite.

The meetings are expected to focus on key global economic issues, including debt sustainability, inflation pressures, and strategies for inclusive growth.

Nigeria’s participation would enable the government to deepen its engagement with development partners and international lenders while the country is implementing wide-ranging fiscal and monetary reforms to accelerate economic growth.

According to the World Bank, this year’s meetings highlights include the Development Committee plenary on 16 October and the International Monetary and Financial Committee session on 17 October.

There will also be regional briefings, press conferences, and fora centred on international development, financial markets, and the global economic outlook.

Nigeria is expected to leverage the platform to showcase the progress the government has recorded with its current raft of reforms aimed at stabilising the naira, curbing inflation, and improving investor confidence.

The meetings are also likely to open conversations on how multilateral support could help cushion the social impact of the country’s economic adjustment policies.