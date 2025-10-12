In a grand political rally held Saturday at the Dutse Stadium, Jigawa State, top national and state leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) joined Governor Umar Namadi to welcome thousands of defectors from opposition parties into the ruling party.

The event, massively attended by supporters, marked one of the largest political gatherings in Jigawa State in recent times, the governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel, said in a statement.

Among the dignitaries present were the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda; Governor of Yobe State and former APC interim National Chairman, Mai Mala Buni; deputy governors of Katsina and Sokoto states; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters Ibrahim Masari; members of the National Assembly, and several other prominent figures.

Speaking on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Buni commended the massive turnout, describing it as a reflection of public confidence in the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.

He assured the new members of equal treatment within the party and reiterated the federal government’s determination to improve national security, infrastructure, and economic prosperity.

In his speech, the APC National Chairman, Mr Yilwatda, welcomed the defectors and called for loyalty and unity among party members, saying that the mass defection demonstrates the people’s growing trust in the APC-led government at both the national and state levels.

Also in his address, Governor Namadi, revealed that the defectors came from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He attributed their decision to join the APC to the success and inclusiveness of his administration’s policies.

Mr Namadi reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening party unity and advancing good governance in Jigawa State, as he lauded President Tinubu for his visionary leadership and dedication to Nigeria’s progress.

The event concluded with the formal presentation of APC membership flags to the representatives of the new members, symbolising their official integration into the party.