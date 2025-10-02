A suspected kidnapper, Maidawa, and several of his fighters have been eliminated in an encounter with joint security forces around Isanlu-Isin in the Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State, security sources have said.

According to a government statement by the State Security Service (SSS), communications among the kidnappers confirmed Maidawa’s death, which was relayed by another wanted suspect, Baccujo, to his associates along the Igboro-Idofin road and later in Marabar Maigora, Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State.

The clash occurred on September 30 as security forces intensified operations to clear out kidnappers’ hideouts in Kwara’s border communities with Kogi. Officials say the operations will be extended to other hotspots including Ekiti, Ifelodun, Isin, Edu and Patigi LGAs.

The Kwara State Government had earlier urged residents in affected local governments to restrict movement to essential routines only, warning that fleeing kidnappers may endanger civilians.

“We urge people to be very vigilant and limit their movements to only very necessary routines. That is to avoid being caught unawares as the kidnappers are fleeing their hideouts. We do not want law-abiding citizens to be affected,” Commissioner for Communications Bolanle Olukoju said in a statement.

She acknowledged the inconvenience but stressed the restrictions were temporary. “We commend the security forces for the renewed efforts to rout out the criminals, and charge them to continue until they are totally neutralised and flushed out of our forests,” she added.