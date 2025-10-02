Heliconia Park has officially opened the doors of its newest and third destination, the Heliconia Park Port Harcourt Hotel & Golf Resort. The grand launch marks a significant milestone for the brand, bringing a new standard of fine hospitality, lifestyle, and leisure to Port Harcourt. Guided by a vision that blends refined elegance with tailored experiences, the resort reaffirms Heliconia Park’s mission to deliver secure, stylish, and welcoming spaces for both business and leisure guests.

Set within the prestigious INTELS Camp, Aba Road Estate, the resort has been designed to be more than a place to stay. With a golf course, and stylish suites the Hotel combines Italian sophistication with African warmth, fine dining restaurants celebrating global and local cuisines, swing pool, Tennis court, squash amidst sumptuous green areas, the Port Harcourt resort is a destination where comfort meets timeless elegance, and every detail has been created to welcome guests with warmth and a sense of belonging.

Speaking at the launch, CEO of Heliconia Park, Pasquale Fiore, said: “This is not just another hotel. This is a destination and a home for excellence. Port Harcourt has long been a hub of energy, commerce, and culture, and by investing here we reaffirm our commitment to this city, its people, and its future. Heliconia Park was founded on the belief that true luxury is welcoming, personal, and tailored, and this resort embodies that very spirit.”

We started Heliconia Park in 2022 with the opening of its first hotel in Port Harcourt, followed by the Lagos Luxury Apartments & Suites in 2024, officially inaugurated in February 2025. The launch marks a significant milestone in the brand’s growth journey in Nigeria, each chapter reflecting a vision of fine hospitality rooted in excellence, inspired by culture, and crafted with timeless standards of service.

Also speaking at the event, Mike Epelle, Director at Heliconia Park, remarked: “The arrival of Heliconia Park Hotel & Golf Resort is a welcome addition to Port Harcourt. It reflects the city’s growing appeal as both a business and leisure hub, and we are proud to see such an investment that will not only elevate hospitality standards but also contribute to local tourism and economic growth.”

The launch of the Port Harcourt Hotel & Golf Resort underscores Heliconia Park’s philosophy of “Approachable Luxury,” where prestige meets comfort and every guest feels both valued and at home. It is also a powerful reaffirmation of the brand’s growth journey, from its beginnings in Port Harcourt, to Lagos, and now back to the Garden City with a bold new resort, positioning Heliconia Park as one of Nigeria’s most dynamic luxury hospitality brands.

For more information or to book a stay at Heliconia Park Port Harcourt Hotel & Golf Resort, please visit heliconiaparkhotels.com