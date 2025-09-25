Security operatives in Kwara State have rescued seven abducted persons, following a gun duel with armed bandits in a forest near Owa-Onire.

The rescue operation, carried out on Wednesday, was led by a security operative attached to the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in collaboration with police officers and local vigilantes.

Police spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the team stormed the forest after sustained search-and-rescue efforts launched in the wake of Tuesday’s bandit attacks in Motokun and Agboro communities of Patigi Local Government Area.

“During the operation, security operatives encountered armed resistance from the kidnappers, leading to a fierce gun duel. The criminals were forced to abandon their hostages and escape deeper into the forest, while all seven victims were safely rescued,” Mrs Ejire-Adeyemi said in a Thursday statement.

She added that one vigilante personnel sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter, but is responding to treatment.

The rescued victims were Adam Khadijat, 23, of Oko, Mamud Miriam, 24, of Oko and Mumini Ahmed, 17, of Oko. Others are Hamadu Haruna, 44, of Ajase-Ipo, Afusatu Alhaji Ladan and her nine-month-old son, Usman, both from Omu-Aran and Abibat Umaru, 16, of Oke-Ode

Items recovered from the bandits’ hideout include three motorcycles and nine empty AK-47 magazines.

The victims have since been debriefed and reunited with their families.

The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, praised the “gallantry and resilience” of the operatives and vowed that the command, in synergy with other security agencies, would sustain its offensive against criminal hideouts until kidnappers and bandits are brought to justice.

The police urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, and to provide security agencies with timely and credible information to aid operations.