Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appealed for increased military deployments to the state following Sunday’s deadly attacks on forest guards and residents in Oke Ode, Ifelodun LGA.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, described the incident as “unfortunate” and said additional forces were needed to check criminal activities in parts of Kwara South and Kwara North.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families. No word can adequately capture the depth of my sadness and nothing can compensate the bereaved families over these incidents, in spite of our efforts and the investments in enlisting and training the forest guards,” AbdulRazaq said.

He praised the resistance put up by the forest guards and local hunters, noting that five of them were killed while several attackers were neutralised. “We will forever be grateful to all of them as our heroes,” he added.

The governor urged residents to remain calm and “avoid the temptation to turn on ourselves,” stressing that the government would continue to support security agencies.

Meanwhile, the Army Headquarters has directed the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Ibadan, to relocate to Kwara to coordinate and strengthen the military response.