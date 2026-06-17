The Federal Government has dismissed reports suggesting it plans to introduce new taxes on telecommunications services and petroleum products, saying the claims are false and misleading.

The Federal Ministry of Finance disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement signed by Maryann Duke, senior special assistant on communications and press secretary to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele.

It said the reports, which linked the proposed taxes to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Article IV Consultation on Nigeria, do not reflect its position.

According to the government, the recommendations contained in the IMF report are advisory and do not constitute policy decisions or binding actions for Nigeria.

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“The Federal Government is not considering the introduction of any new taxes on telecommunications services or petroleum products,” the statement said.

Fuel tax rules remain unchanged.

The government also clarified that existing tax arrangements on petroleum products remain in place.

It said the Value Added Tax (VAT) waiver on fuel has not been removed and is still active.

It also explained that any fuel surcharge can only take effect through a ministerial order published in the Official Gazette, adding that no such action is being considered.

According to the statement, the current arrangements have helped cushion the impact of global fuel price changes on Nigerian households and businesses.

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Telecoms excise duty

On telecommunications, the government said the excise duty introduced before 2023 has already been repealed under the new tax laws.

It added that the tax is, therefore, no longer in force.

The ministry urged Nigerians, media organisations and businesses to disregard claims about new telecoms and fuel taxes.

It said Nigeria’s tax policy remains focused on improving revenue collection, supporting economic growth, and attracting investment, rather than increasing the tax burden on citizens.

The ministry added that any future tax changes would be communicated through official channels and implemented strictly in line with due process.