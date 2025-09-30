The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) has opened its online portal for applications into teaching positions across the state.

In a statement issued on Monday, the LASUBEB chairman, Hakeem Shittu, said the recruitment exercise, approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is aimed at attracting qualified candidates to strengthen the delivery of quality education in Lagos.

According to the board, eligible applicants include holders of NCE, B.A (Ed), B.Sc (Ed), B.Ed, HND plus PGDE, BA plus PGDE, and B.Sc plus PGDE qualifications.

Applications are to be submitted strictly online via https://subebjobs.lagosstate.gov.ng, as physical submissions will not be accepted.

The board listed required documents to include O’Level results (WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB), NCE or Degree certificate, and NYSC discharge or exemption certificate, where applicable. Statements of results issued more than two years ago will not be accepted.

LASUBEB also warned applicants to beware of fraudsters, stressing that the recruitment is completely free and that no individual or group has been authorised to collect money on its behalf.

The application portal will close on 14 October, the statement added.

LASUBEB previous carried out a large-scale recruitment. In 2020, the board conducted a similar exercise, with online tests held on 27 January of that year. Shortlisted candidates at the time received login details via SMS ahead of the test.