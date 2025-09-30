Owerri, the Imo State capital, is wearing a new look as President Bola Tinubu visits the South-eastern state today, 30 September.

Mr Tinubu is visiting the state to commission some projects completed by Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration.

The projects expected to be commissioned by the president include the rebuilt Owerri–Mbaise–Obowo–Umuahia Road, a new flyover connecting Port Harcourt and Onitsha Roads, with major upgrades around the Assumpta Cathedral Roundabout, Owerri.

Mr Tinubu is expected to commission the rebuilt Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre.

The Nigerian leader is also expected to unveil Mr Uzodimma’s latest book, “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria.”

This would be Mr Tinubu’s second official visit to the south-eastern state as president in 2025 after his last in January 2024.

New look

The streets and major roads in Owerri are announcing Mr Tinubu’s planned visit: Posters and billboards bearing photographs of the president have been mounted in strategic locations in the capital city.

The billboards were mounted by some political groups, the state government and even individuals, either to express support for Mr Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid or welcome him to the south-eastern state.

Even members of the Imo State House of Assembly were not left out. The lawmakers mounted billboards which welcome the president to Imo State.

The billboards bore photographs of the lawmakers.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter also observed that some residents were in high spirits for the president’s planned visit.

“We’re ready to welcome Tinubu as he’s visiting Imo State,” a resident, Geoffrey Nwosu, told this newspaper on Monday evening.

Another resident, Chimuanya Ihedinoha, could not hide his excitement during an interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Owerri on Monday.

“The president’s visit is exciting and a good development for Imo State because it is an honour that the highest leader in Nigeria is visiting our state,” Mr Ihedinoha said, grinning.

Security beefed up

Meanwhile, security was beefed up in Owerri on Monday before Mr Tinubu’s visit.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter observed that there was heavy deployment of security operatives, including personnel of the Nigerian Army, in Owerri, where the president is visiting.

Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in Imo State, confirmed on Monday that the police authorities in the state “deployed water-tight security to ensure a hitch-free event.”

“Security personnel have been strategically deployed to all entry and exit points into the State, as well as along the route from Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport to Owerri Metropolis and other LGAs,” Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

The spokesperson said the police have also activated “route lining and robust security coverage” at all designated venues of the presidential engagements.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, has assured residents and visitors of their safety.

Mr Danjuma, according to the statement, warned criminals intending to cause disruption or foment trouble to desist because security operatives were ready to track them down.

“Anyone caught engaging in acts capable of undermining the security architecture of the state will be promptly arrested and made to face the wrath of the law,” he said, appealing to residents to report any suspicious activities to the operatives.